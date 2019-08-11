The last putt fell before the first raindrop, which meant The Cup 2019 was a success.
The annual Arrowhead Country Club Member-Member tournament was played Friday and Saturday. The golfers enjoyed the good weather before the wet weather rolled in.
In Flight One, T.J. and Ryan Nolan won the gross score title with a 124. Greg Geary and Dustin Krueger won with the first place net score of 122 and Reggie Stanton and Mike Pszanka took second net with a 129
In Flight Two, Steve Miller and Steve Conzet won fist gross with a 145. Geoff Slingsby and Pete Cappa won first net with a 130, one stroke better than second place Rod Cowling and Adam Marcus.
In Flight 3, Adam Templeton and Dave Schmidt shot a 144 to win first gross. Jim Waggoner and Jeff Fullerton took first net with a 128 and Rodell Grosz and Dave Stebbins took second with a 130.
Men’s Flight 4 gross score winners were Mark Schreiner and Charles Arbeiter with a 157. First net went to Mitch LaFleur and Jon LaFleur with a 134 and Ben Folsland and Lyndon Bolt took second with a 137.
In the ladies’ competition, Chelsea Conway and Katie Hayes won Flight One gross score with a 143. LaNae Hamblet and Karla Fullerton won first net with a 131 and Lisa Dorsey and Pat Steinman took second with a 138.
In Flight Two, Jan Tibbles and Jen Lobby took first gross with a 173 and Mel Cruse and Sue Loos won first net with a 130. Angie McKie and Jackie Slingsby took second in Flight Two with a 150.
Nick Conway and Dave Fromm won the two long drive prizes.
There were 78 players in the tournament.