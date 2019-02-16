Black Hills State University women's head basketball coach Mark Nore earned his 300th career win as the Yellow Jackets ran past Chadron State College 85-57 Saturday in Chadron, Neb.
Five Yellow Jackets (14-9, 10-9 RMAC) had double-figure scoring, led by Racquel Wientjes with 19 points. Senior Julia Seamans recorded 15, while Morgan Ham added 13. Alyssia Martinez and Morgan Koepsell tallied 11 points each.'
Neither team was able to break away with a meaningful lead in the first quarter, until the Yellow Jackets took control of a 10-0 run to lead the Eagles (4-21, 3-16 RMAC), 25-15. A layup by Koepsell put the Green and Gold ahead 15, before advancing their lead, 39-25, into halftime.
BHSU led 52-37 heading into the fourth.
Taryn Foxen led the Eagles with 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets return home next weekend to host Colorado School of Mines and Colorado Colorado Springs.
MSU_Denver slips past Mines women
Metro State-Denver had the slight edge in all four quarters and it ewas enough to stop south Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team 70-58 Saturday afternoon in Denver.
The Roadrunners led 22-18 at the end of the first and 40-34 at halftime. MSU-Denver broke the game open a bit and led 54-43 going into the fourth.
Sami Steffeck had a big game for the Hardrockers with 22 points, including 5-of-8 3-pointers. Taylor Molstad added 11 points.
Emily Hartegan led MSU-Denver with 23 points, folowed by Jonalyn Wittwer with 19 points and Jaelyn Smith with 12.
Mines, 6-13 in RMAC play and 9-14, returns home next weekend when it hosts Colorado Colorado springs and Colorado School of Mines.
BHSU men complete series sweep of Chadron State
The Black Hills State University men's basketball team broke a halftime tie to defeat Chadron State, 77-71, Saturday night in Chadron, Neb.
Dez Stoudamire led BHSU (14-9, 13-6 RMAC) with 26 points and three assists. Stefan Desnica totaled 17 points, while Tyler Oliver added 14.
Tied at 34-34 at halftime, Chadron State led by as much as 48-41 before BHSU came back with an 11-5 run before overtaking the Eagles in the final minutes.
Dionte Champion led the Eagles Eagles (11-14, 9-10 RMAC) with 21 points and eight rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets return home next weekend to host Colorado School of Mines and Colorado Colorado Springs.
Roadrunners run past Hardrocker men
Metro State-Denver built a 16-point halftime lead and toppled the South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team 80-60 Saturday in Denver.
The Roadrunners led 42-26 at halftime and led by as much as 21 points in the second half.
Mitchell Suecker led Mines with 19 points, while Damani Hayes and Logan Elers scored 10 points each.
Druce Asahn led MSU-Denver with 20 points and Demetrius Jackson scored 16 points.
Mines, 8-11 in RMAC play and 11-16, hosts Colorado Colorado Springs and Colorado School of Mines next weekend.
Jenkins 3 gives SDSU 78-77 win over NDSU
FARGO, N.D. — David Jenkins went airborne at half-court to sink a 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving South Dakota State a 78-77 win over North Dakota State on Saturday.
The Jackrabbits (21-7, 11-2 Summit League) were down by two, 77-75, in the final seconds when NDSU's Rocky Kreuser missed the second of two free throws and South Dakota State's Tevin King snagged the rebound. He fed it to Jenkins on the run who took to the air just past half court to hit the game-winning 3 off the backboard as time expired.
Mike Daum scored 31 points with 12 rebounds to lead South Dakota State. Jenkins finished with 24 points and six assists.
Vinnie Shahid had 19 points for the Bison (14-13, 8-5), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Tyson Ward added 14 points and six rebounds. Tyree Eady had 11 points.
Burch-Manning carries USD past W. Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. — Trey Burch-Manning had 20 points as South Dakota beat Western Illinois 80-67 on Saturday.
Stanley Umude had 17 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (10-15, 4-8 Summit League), which broke its four-game losing streak. Triston Simpson added 13 points. Tyler Peterson had 11 points and six rebounds for the visiting team.
Kobe Webster had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Leathernecks (8-17, 3-9), who have now lost four games in a row. C.J. Duff added 15 points. Brandon Gilbeck had 10 points and three blocks.
No. 25 USD women win 10th straight
MACOMB, Ill. — Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points and No. 25 South Dakota celebrated its first appearance in the Top 25 on Saturday with an 83-61 win over Western Illinois for the Coyotes' second 10-game winning streak of the season.
Ciara Duffy and Chloe Lamb combined for 35 points, going 7 of 12 from 3-point range for South Dakota State (23-3, 11-1 Summit League).
Olivia Kaufmann and Annabel Graettinger had 15 points apiece for Western Illinois (12-14, 8-5), which entered the game having won four straight and 7 out of 8.
Duffy finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 18 points; Lamb was 3 of 5 from distance and scored 17.
Miller scores 30 in SDSU win over NDSU
FARGO, N.D. —The South Dakota State women's basketball team earned its 20th win of the season with a dominating 88-48 win at North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Summit League action.
The Jackrabbits, now 20-6 overall and 12-1, were led by Macy Miller. The senior recorded 30 points, marking her second game with 30-or-more points this season and fifth in her career. She was 13 for 16 from the field and posted team highs of eight rebounds and five assists.
Madison Guebert, who moved into fifth in career scoring at SDSU, tallied 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Paiton Burckhard came off the bench for 10 points and a career-high four assists.
North Dakota State, 6-19, 3-10, was led by Michelle Gaislerova's 16 points.