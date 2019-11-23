Erin Noring scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Wayne State women’s basketball team to an 84-74 victory over Black Hills State Saturday evening in Spearfish.
The Wildcats took advantage early on their way to a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. They would add to their early lead with a 26-20 second quarter and carried a 45-34 advantage into the half.
The Yellow Jackets won the third quarter and cut the deficit to 65-58, but it wasn’t enough as Wayne State held on for the win.
Kylie Hammer chipped in with 20 points for the Wildcats, while Josey Ryan added 14 points and Halley Busse finished with 13.
Racquel Wientjes led the way for Black Hills State with 21 points, Abby Switzer had 14 points and Morgan Ham added 13.
Katie Messler led the Yellow Jackets in rebounds with 10.
Next up, Black Hills State (3-2) will take on crosstown rival South Dakota School of Mines Tuesday night in Spearfish.