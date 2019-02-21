Four Northern Hills schools will be amply represented by 32 wrestlers at the State A and B Tournament set Friday and Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Barnett Arena.
In spite of losing eight state qualifiers off last year's team to graduation, Sturgis Brown continued its winning tradition with 12 qualifiers for the 2019 tourney.
Following are state wrestling qualifiers from the Northern Hills school, including grade in school, weight class, place at Region, overall won-loss record and years qualifying for State.
Newell did not qualify a wrestler for state.
Sturgis Brown qualifiers
Kaden Olson, Fr., 106 pounds, first at Region, 35-6, first-time qualifier. "Kaden had a great tournament," said Sturgis Brown coach Mike Abell. "He was solid all year. Getting a pin in the finals was big."
Evan Osborn, So., 113, fourth at Region, 23-6, first-time qualifier. "Evan was seeded fifth in the Region," said Abell. "He got an upset win in the first round."
Jacob Wood, Sr., 120, first at Region, 36-3, two-time State champion, one-time runner-up. "Jacob wrestles in one of the deepest weight classes in the state," said Abell.
Logan Desersa, So., 126, first at Region 21-17, first-time qualifier "Logan had our biggest upset win, defeating Cody Stockman of Rapid City Stevens," said Abell.
Perry Ketelsen, Fr. 138, third at Region, 24-19, two-time qualifier. "Perry had a good Region tournament," said Abell.
Reese Jacobs, 8th, 145, second at Region, 31-13, first-time qualifier. "Reese had some tough matches," said Abell. "He's been battle-tested all year and had some big wins in close matches."
Wren Jacobs, So., 160, second at Region, 19-5, two-time qualifier. "Wren is coming back from a severe injury and hadn't wrestled since December 22," said Abell. "Up until that point he hadn't lost to a South Dakota kid."
Carl Nash, Sr., 170, third at Region, 13-4, first-time qualifier."Carl came out for wrestling around Christmas and wrestled both JV and varsity," said Abell.
Taylor Coffield, Jr., 182, third at Region, 18-16, first-time qualifier. "Taylor stepped into the varsity and has been consistent all year," said Abell.
Tice McVay, Sr., 195, third at Region, 17-20, two-time qualifier (seventh last year). "Tice had a similar season to last year," said Abell. "He knows how to and when to wrestle. He has beat some guys that are ranked."
Clayton Smith, Jr., 220, fourth at Region, 23-20, two-time qualifier. "Clayton has beat some good kids," said Abell.
Dylan Wetsit, Sr., 285, fourth at Region, 12-20, first-time qualifier. "Heavyweight was an open weight class for us and Dylan came out for wrestling as a senior," said Abell. "Heavyweight is a pretty deep weight class."
Spearfish qualifiers
"We had 11 kids compete at Region and nine qualified for State," said Spearfish coach John Bokker.
Josh Hoffman, So., 106 pounds, third at Region, 21-21, first-time qualifier. "Josh moved to Spearfish from Ohio," said Bokker. "He is very intelligent and is a good addition to our team."
Clayton Donovan, Fr., 113, third at Region, 38-15, first-time qualifier "Clayton is having some of his best wrestling of the year," said Bokker.
Oakley Blakeman, Fr., 120, fourth at region, 34-14, three-time qualifier. "Oakley is a tough, aggressive wrestler," said Bokker.
Jake Hoffman, Fr., 126, fourth at Region, 11-18, first-time qualifier. "Jake has really stepped up and beat guys who he had lost to earlier," said Bokker.
Max Sailor, So., 132, first at Region, 36-10, two-time qualifier. " Max beat Declan Malone of Rapid City Stevens in the finals," said Bokker. "Malone is the number three seeded wrestler in the State."
Cael Citrowske, So., 160, third at Region, 21-15, first-time qualifier. "Cael wrestled some of the most exciting matches," said Bokker.
Elijah Zuniga, Jr., 182, fourth at Region, 27-12, two-time qualifier. "I am looking for Eli to win some matches at State," said Bokker.
Evan Hehr, Jr., 220, third at Region, 33-9, two-time qualifier. "Evan finished sixth at State last year and is seeded fourth this year," said Bokker.
Austin Crotteau, So., 285, third at Region, 9-13, first-time qualifier. "Austin avenged an earlier loss to Dylan Wetsit of Sturgis for third place, "said Bokker.
Belle Fourche qualifiers
Five Belle Fourche grapplers earned berths in the State A tourney, the most since Bill Abell has been coach for the Broncs.
Cayden Wolfe, Fr., 145 pounds, third at Region, 28-12, first time qualifier. "Cayden had a great Region tournament," said coach Abell. "He was pretty determined and had a promising year."
Jaredon Dosch, Sr., 152, fourth at Region, 29-16, second-time qualifier. "Jaredon competes up a weight class," said Abell. "He had a hiccup in the finals."
Cade Bickerdyke, Fr., 170, fourth at Region, 23-22, first-time qualifier. "We broke Cade in at 152 and moved him up to 170," said Abell.
Walker Horn, Jr., 195, fourth at Region, 10-16, first-time qualifier. "Walker beat two kids to get to state," said Abell. "State will be a great experience for him."
Michael Streeter, Jr., 285, first at Region, 25-19, first-time qualifier "Michael scored in the final seconds to defeat Connor Braun of Douglas in the championship match," said Abell.
"I'm looking forward to our wrestlers possibly getting some hardware," said Abell.
Lead-Deadwood qualifiers
Lead-Deadwood qualified six wrestlers for the State B Tournament, the largest number in Beau Voegeli's coaching tenure at LDHS.
"We are looking at having some State finalists," Voegeli said.
Jacob Harris, So., 120, third at Region, 21-25, first-time qualifier. "Jacob had his best tournament of the year," said Voegeli. "He worked hard all year and it paid off for him."
Max Johnson, 126, fourth at Region, 31-10, third-time qualifier. "Max had a good tournament and will look for his first state medal," said Voegeli.
Carson Pinske, Sr., first at Region, 31-7, third-time qualifier. "Carson dominated his matches at Region and earned the number two seed at State," said Voegeli.
Pratt Williams, Jr., fourth at Region, 28-18, first-time qualifier. "Pratt had his best tournament with three upset wins," said Voegeli.
Cody Rakow, So., fourth at Region, 28-18, first-time qualifier. "Cody wrestled hard and won the match he needed to win at Region," said Voegeli.
Robbie Lester, Jr., first at Region, 36-2, two-time qualifier "Robbie won his second Region title and earned the number one seed at State," said Voegeli.