Northwestern hangs on to beat Nebraska

EVANSTON, Ill. — Peyton Ramsey heard Riley Lees screaming for the ball, then delivered a touchdown pass to give Northwestern breathing room on the way to another tight victory over Nebraska. But not before the Wildcats withstood a last-gasp drive by the Cornhuskers.

Ramsey shook off two interceptions to throw for two touchdowns in the second half, and Northwestern hung on to beat Nebraska 21-13 Saturday after Luke McCaffrey's last-second pass to Wan'Dale Robinson in the end zone fell incomplete.

Seven of the previous nine meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011 were decided by seven points or fewer. Six were within a field goal. This was the fourth in a row to come down to the final play of regulation or go to overtime.

"Today was a winning-ugly game," coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "We've got to get a lot better in a lot of ways. It starts with me. But we'll take it."

Nebraska took over at its 8 with 2:14 remaining after Northwestern punted, and had a fourth down at the 14 when McCaffrey was unable to connect with Robinson. The Wildcats (3-0, 3-0 Big Ten) got the ball back with a second left and took a knee to cap their latest close game with the Cornhuskers (0-2, 0-2).