Legendary and two-time national champion college women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw has probably just about witnessed it all in her illustrious career.
But she had never been to the Black Hills.
Now, McGraw, who won NCAA Tournament title games in 2001 and two years ago, finishing runner up this past season, can say she saw Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse Monument.
McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, have been in the Black Hills since Tuesday and spoke at the ND Club of the Black Hills Thursday night at the Christensen Hall of Fame Room at the King Center for the organization's annual yearly banquet.
ND Club of the Black Hills, which serves as a University of Notre Dame alumni club for West River, was actually contacted by the school's alumni association on McGraw's behalf.
"I only have one thing on my bucket list, and this is it," McGraw said before the banquet. "I thought, 'What a great chance to come out and meet with the club.' I have been treated so royally. I've been toured around, taken everywhere. What a beautiful country. This is amazing. We've seen everything. It is just breathtaking."
ND Club of the Black Hills president Kathryn Fitzgerald was more than happy to oblige, even though their normal banquet is later in the summer. July begins the peak recruiting season for college basketball, though.
"The alumni association asked us if we would be willing to have it early, and I said, 'Of course, absolutely we would make it work.'"
The Notre Dame alumni association has about 300 clubs across the country and the world, making it one of the larger clubs, McGraw proudly promoted.
She said she does one or two club speaking engagements a year and this is her first one of 2019.
"It is just so great to meet so many people," she said. "We have alumni and fans everywhere, and they don't get to come back to campus as often to see us, so it is nice to go see them."
The last two years have been somewhat of a whirlwind for McGraw and the Irish, as they won the national title with the 61-58 victory on Arike Ogunbowale's buzzer beater over Mississippi State in 2018. Notre Dame lost a heartbreaker to Baylor 82-81 for the title in early April.
The 2017-2018 season is one that McGraw said she will never forget.
"Last year's story was unbelievable. Just the adversity that we went through; we learned so much from it," she said. "We had four ACL injuries and we joked that we had more ACLs than losses. Four ACLs and three losses. It was an unbelievable year to go the Final Four and win at the buzzer against Connecticut and again against Mississippi State. The crowds were tremendous and the ratings were fabulous."
She said that this year the pressure and expectations of getting back to the Final Four were so high, and they were able to do it, all of the way to the title game.
"It was a great season. We're trying to get to the point where we can say it was a great season without feeling like we have a knife in our heart," she said briefly displaying the heartbreak of the last-second loss.
Notre Dame had all five starters drafted into the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), which is one of the first times that has happened in several years.
All five players — Marina Mabrey, Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard, Brianna Turner and Jackie Young — were drafted in the Top 20 and all five played their first games of the season recently.
"It was a historic group. I think they set a record offensively, scoring 10,000 points between them, which has never been done men's or women's," she said. "That was phenomenal just to see the talent and the development of that talent. It was really rewarding for me."
McGraw said the greatest part of coaching is the rewards that you see when a player achieves their potential.
"You see what they can be, and when they realize that moment of seeing what they can be," she added. "They came in with dreams, and to have them leave and see them realize those dreams is really rewarding."
Entering her 32nd year with the Irish has been a dream come true for McGraw.
She said they came to Notre Dame with a five-year plan. She has a 905–272 (.769) record.
"We thought we could always go home if it doesn't work out," she said. "It's worked out pretty well."
McGraw was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September 2017, becoming the 32nd woman ever to do so and 13th female coach. She was also inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame (2014) and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame (2011).
When McGraw started coaching, the NCAA only took 32 teams to the tournament. Early in the program's history, she said it took them a while to build things up.
"We were there 10 years before we got to the Final four. We were there eight years before we probably even went to the tournament," she said. "It was definitely a building process.'
McGraw and the Irish have made seven trips to the NCAA Division I national championship game, including six times in the past nine years (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019) — no other program has been to more title games in the past decade.
They have also made nine trips to the NCAA Women's Final Four (1997, 2001, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), which ranks fourth behind connecticut's Geno Auriemma, Tennessee's Pat Summitt and Stanford's Tara VanDerveer.
McGraw said that the Irish will have no juniors or seniors on scholarship for next season. They did bring in a couple of graduate transfers, but they will be young and untested.
"This will be a first for me; we have never been in this position, losing all of our starters," she said. "I'm excited about the challenge. There will be very few expectations as far as people thinking what we are going to be. But we still have a high bar to reach. We've got some young talent, but they are very unproven. It will be rebuild."
The ND Club of the Black Hills
This club began in 1988. There was a former alumni group in the 1950s that had been defunct for several years, but Ed Fitzgerald, father of Kathryn, got the club charted.
"We do have a pretty good amount of people, but this is a bigger gathering than normal because we have the superstar coach here, so that brings them out," Kathryn Fitzgerald said.