Now play-calling for Vikings, Kubiak 'never lost the joy'

EAGAN, Minn. — After a smooth first year as an offensive adviser for the Minnesota Vikings, Gary Kubiak was presented with the opportunity to rediscover his play-calling acumen.

When offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski climbed the ladder for the top job in Cleveland, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer sought to maintain as much continuity as possible after a solid season by quarterback Kirk Cousins and the rest of the offense. Kubiak had no interest in being a head coach again, but offensive coordinator? Well, that sure was intriguing.

"I just said, 'Coach, mind if I go back home and mow some grass for a couple days or something and think about it?'" Kubiak recalled.

He only needed a day and a half. He was more than ready to accept the position.

"I never lost the joy," Kubiak said.

The offensive adviser job, which included the title of assistant head coach, was created a year ago for Kubiak after the interest in working with Zimmer turned out to be mutual. Working with Stefanski on the playbook and game-planning was just the spark he was hoping for, after spending the previous two seasons away from the sideline as a personnel adviser for Denver.

