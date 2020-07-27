NSIC pushes back start of fall sports season

Making this decision now permits campuses to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader campus communities. The challenge of preparing for a fall sports season amidst the present uncertainties should not affect overall institutional reopening plans nor the health and safety of the wider campus community.

"As a campus we're focused on a successful fall semester for all of our students, faculty and staff," Augustana director of athletics Josh Morton said. "We believe this delayed start to competition can help us ensure a safe start to the academic and athletics year. It also lets us continue to learn more about the pandemic while giving us time to continue to monitor the situation.

"Our guiding principle from day one has been to do what we can to allow our student-athletes the opportunity to compete, but we won't compromise their health and safety or our coaches and staff. As we look at things today, this delayed start is that opportunity."

The NSIC will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic, locally, regionally and nationally, and make any decisions or announcements at a later date, as necessary.

