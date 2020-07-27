NSIC pushes back start of fall sports season

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Board of Directors announced a delayed start date for NSIC fall athletics competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NSIC chose to delay the start of the season with the overall well-being of its student-athletes, the importance of successful institutional campus reopening and the health and safety of its member institutions' communities as its top priorities.
Under the delayed start, football and cross country will begin practice on Sept. 2 with the first competition scheduled for Sept. 26. Soccer and volleyball will begin practice on Sept. 8 and competition beginning Oct. 2.
"This was a challenging decision for our membership to make," NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind said. "For the last several months, our membership has been working tirelessly to prepare for the fall sports season, including developing the resumption of athletic principles, revamping schedules and creating competition disruption plans.
"We remain optimistic that we can safely conduct a fall sports season and moving the start date of competition will give us the best chance to give our student-athletes the experience they deserve."
Given the information from the medical and scientific community, the number of uncertainties and limitations involving local and state regulations, it was decided to adjust fall start dates to help campuses and communities continue to address the public health crisis.
Making this decision now permits campuses to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader campus communities. The challenge of preparing for a fall sports season amidst the present uncertainties should not affect overall institutional reopening plans nor the health and safety of the wider campus community.
"As a campus we're focused on a successful fall semester for all of our students, faculty and staff," Augustana director of athletics Josh Morton said. "We believe this delayed start to competition can help us ensure a safe start to the academic and athletics year. It also lets us continue to learn more about the pandemic while giving us time to continue to monitor the situation.
"Our guiding principle from day one has been to do what we can to allow our student-athletes the opportunity to compete, but we won't compromise their health and safety or our coaches and staff. As we look at things today, this delayed start is that opportunity."
The NSIC will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic, locally, regionally and nationally, and make any decisions or announcements at a later date, as necessary.
