SAN ANTONIO — Denver coach Mike Malone wanted more passion, fire and emotion. The young Nuggets responded.
Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray added 24 points and Denver beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-103 on Saturday night, rebounding from a flat performance tie the first-round series at two games apiece.
"We can talk to we're blue in the face about, 'Hey, we're going to hit them first,' and all that," Malone said. "Go out there and do it."
The Nuggets did so, winning in San Antonio for the first time since 2012. Denver had lost three straight postseason games in San Antonio dating to their last playoff matchup in 2007 and had also lost 13 straight regular-season games on the road to the Spurs.
"It's an unbelievable win," said Paul Millsap, one of the few Nuggets with previous postseason experience. "I can't put into words the magnitude of this win."
Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver.
The Nuggets were more aggressive and physical after a deflating Game 3 loss, which was expected. What wasn't expected was the flat response by the veteran Spurs.
"The Nuggets competed and we did not," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. "Their physicality was obvious from the get-go. You knew that was going to happen and we did not respond. So, it was a very disappointing loss."
LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs. DeMar DeRozan added 19 points before he was ejected with five minutes remaining after throwing a ball past an official and into the stands.
"Frustration," DeRozan said. "I mean, I thought it was a bad call."
Malone fanned San Antonio's frustrations with a couple of changes after Derrick White's 36-point outing in San Antonio's Game 3 victory.
Down by 12 points in the first quarter, Denver outscored San Antonio 69-45 in the second and third.
"We did a really good job defensively, that's what won us the game," Murray said. "In quarters two, three and four, we got our run because of our defense because we all collectively rebounded. It was just a collective effort that led to our offense."
76ERS 112, NETS 108: Joel Embiid had 31 points and 16 rebounds, and passed to Mike Scott for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left as the 76ers are now up 3-1 in the series.
Embiid also had a flagrant foul that led to a scuffle and two ejections during an eventful return to the lineup after missing Game 3 with a sore left knee.
Tobias Harris had 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the 76ers. They can advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight season with a victory at home Tuesday night.
They got a big boost from the return of Embiid, who scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter after the Nets led by seven. He helped the 76ers overcome the loss of Jimmy Butler, who was ejected in the third quarter after Embiid's hard foul on Jarrett Allen.
Caris LeVert scored 25 points after being inserted into the Nets' starting lineup. D'Angelo Russell and Allen each added 21.
Jared Dudley also was inserted into the starting lineup for the Nets and had been agitating the 76ers with his defense and his talking, but was gone midway through the third quarter as one of the central figures in the scuffle that spilled into the stands.
BUCKS 119, PISTONS 103: Khris Middleton had 20 points and nine rebounds and Milwaukee beat Detroit to take a 3-0 series lead.
The Bucks can finish off the Eastern Conference series Monday night in Detroit.
The Bucks overcame 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Blake Griffin in his return from a right knee injury. He missed the first two games of the series after sitting out four of the final six in the regular season.
Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe each scored 19 points for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points and 10 rebounds, struggling with foul trouble.