Due to the potential for winter weather Tuesday and Wednesday, numerous area activities have been cancelled or postponed.
The Spearfish Invitational for girls' golf that was scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled with no make-up date announced.
Rapid City American Legion Post 22's opening game on the road against Gillette Post 6 has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday. The game will be one nine inning game at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's high school baseball matchup between St. Thomas More and Lead-Deadwood. The game will be made-up, but no date has been announced yet.
The junior varsity track and field meet at Sturgis' Woodle Field that was scheduled for Tuesday has also been cancelled