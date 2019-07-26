Friday night’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink third performance of the 97th annual Deadwood Days of ’76 rodeo had the makings of an O’Connell night to remember as Tim O’Connell was in Deadwood as was Rapid City Central alumnus Shane O’Connell (no relation though traveling partners), a former high school national champion, Days of ’76 all-around titlist from 2017 and 2018 National Finals Rodeo
For half of the O’Connell traveling band, a trip to Deadwood from Cheyenne and the historic Frontier Days Rodeo had a positive outcome as Tim O’Connell, the three-time running PRCA World Champion in bareback, turned in an 84.5-point bareback ride to move into second place behind the big 88-point ride of Texas cowboy Jake Brown on Thursday night.
O’Connell’s solid effort following an 89.5-point win at Cheyenne earlier in the week – and a spot in Saturday’s Frontier Rodeo semifinal round – continued what has been an impressive mid-summer run by the 27-year-old Zwingle, Iowa, native following a lengthy layoff resulting from a severe shoulder injury suffered at the National Finals Rodeo in December.
Out of action until late June, O’Connell has steadily climbed up the PRCA world standings to a 23rd spot coming into the week, a placement that will improve appreciably following a big payout in Cheyenne and extra cash likely earned in Deadwood.
“It’s gone exactly how I planned it to go, pretty much,” O’Connell was quoted as saying in Cheyenne. “It couldn’t be any greater than what it is. I’m probably $10,000 shy of the Top 15, and a month ago I was $40,000 (out of the top 15). It has been amazing. I’m just taking one horse at a time and being aggressive and taking advantage of every horse I get on. I don’t have any pressure on me. My goals haven’t faltered and my goals haven’t changed. I plan on making the NFR and winning a fourth gold buckle this year.”
Shane O’Connell, however, sat out Friday night’s bareback event, a choice mandated by an arm injury sustained in the Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho, last week.
“I got hung up in the riggin in the short round in Nampa and got a pretty good arm-jerking and haven’t been feeling like myself the last few times,” O’Connell said. “And out here competing against the best in the world, if you aren’t at the top of your game, you are just donating your money. So, it came down to a business call tonight.”
Another cowboy in the midst of a torrid streak jumped to the top of the leaderboard in saddle bronc, as Brody Cress turned in an 87-point ride on Brookman Rodeo’s Lunatic Bait. Cress was capping off a sensational Friday as the Hillsdale, Wyo., bronc rider turned in an 88.5 second ride in Cheyenne earlier in the day to earn a spot in Sunday’s short go with a chance to win his third consecutive Frontier Days saddle bronc gold buckle.
Rapid City’s Ty Manke posted a solid 83-point trip aboard Brookman Rodeo’s Flirtacious to move into fourth overall in saddle bronc, continuing what has been a pretty productive summer for the Hermosa native.
“It’s been going pretty good. I haven’t been drawing any spectacular horses anywhere but just kind of middle of the road but I’ve been placing good everywhere and when you are placing, I’m happy,” Manke said. “And it’s always a treat to compete here. The prize money keeps going up competing with all of the big rodeos now, and with all of the good stock here, Deadwood is kind of like a mini NFR these days.”
Steve Woolsey of Paxton, Utah, a seven-time NFR qualifier made it three for three in rough stock leader changes with an 86-point bull ride to close out Friday’s action.
In other Friday action, timed event competitors continued to struggle to better the times posted during morning slacks on Wednesday and Thursday.
Matt Peters came close, however, as the Oral, S.D., tie-down roper posted an 8.7-second run to move into second place in the second round and fourth in the average, 19.6 on two.
California bulldogger Tucker Allen had the best time with a 4.1-second steer wrestling run to move into a tie for third behind Stetson Jorgensen in the second round while another California man, Stan Branco, leads the average with 8.6-second aggregate on two head.
The 2019 Deadwood Days of ’76 Rodeo draws to a close on Saturday with two performances, a 1:30 p.m. matinee followed by the 7 p.m. fifth and final performance.