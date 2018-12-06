Rapid City Central graduate Shane O'Connell got off to a nice start in the National Finals Rodeo bareback competition, but finished one spot out of the money after the first round Thursday night in Las Vegas.
O'Connell finished with an 83 for seventh place after the first round. The top six earned a payout. Wyatt Denny rode to an 87 for the top spot, earning $26, 230.77. Caleb Bennett and Clayton Biglow both rode to 83s and tied for fifth, earning $5,500.
In barrel racing, Buffalo's Jessica Routier and Oelrich's Lisa Lockhart are off to slow starts after the first round. Routier was ninth at 14.17 seconds and Lockhart 14th in 18.85.
For complete results of Thursday night's action, go online at www.rapidcityjournal.com. The 10-day event will continue through Dec. 15 and can be seen on CBSSN each night at 8 p.m.
West River Super Polar Plunge set for Saturday
Black Hills Works will host the first-ever West River Super Polar Plunge Saturday to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.
The Super Polar Plunge requires that participants jump 24 times in a 24 hour period and raise $100 per jump, for a total of $2,400 to qualify.
Special Olympics South Dakota has been hosting a Super Plunge in Sioux Falls for the past two years. This year, the idea was hatched to replicate one here in Rapid City to represent the western half of the state. Joe Burmeister, Head of Delegation for the Rapid City Storm at Black Hills Works, has volunteered to organize this inaugural event, and will be taking 24 icy jumps on behalf of local Special Olympians. The Sioux Falls Super Plunge will also be running simultaneously on Saturday.
Individual "plungers" can participate as well — one jump for every $100, or they can simply make a donation to the cause. All proceeds raised will stay in Rapid City.
The first jump is slated to take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday. If you would like to participate, make a donation, or if you simply have questions, contact Burmeister at (605) 593-2481.
2018 Lakota Nation Invitational archery meet set
The 2018 Lakota Nation Invitational archery meet will change to an Olympic format this year.
The Olympic format has all of the shooters in each of the 12 divisions compete in preliminary scoring rounds. The top 12 scores in each division are then seeded into a 12 bracket final for side by side competition. Spectator excitement builds and the finalists pressure soars as the archers move through the brackets, ultimately ending in a championship match.
The preliminary scores will be the sum of an archers 30 arrows shot at 6 different 3D animal targets at unknown distances. The finals will be held on the same range but the championship match will be determined by zeroing in on a life- size 3D buffalo.
Archers will be shooting either a Genesis model compound bow or a single string traditional style bow. Girls and boys will compete separately in the elementary, middle school or high school divisions.
The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 14 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rushmore Hall North. Preliminary scoring rounds begin at 9 a.m. and the finals are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Teams will shoot in the order they arrive at the venue. The range allows a maximum of 36 students to compete at one time. Preregistration is required.
For ore information contact Tim Villa at 605-786-2112 or tim.villa@k12.sd.us