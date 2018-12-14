LAS VEGAS — Shane O’Connell knew not to get discouraged through the first seven rounds of his debut trip to the Wrangler National Finals rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.
He knew he was doing what he needed to do. Eventually it would pay off.
That pay off came Thursday night, as O’Connell rode Powder River Rodeo’s Black Leg for 89 points and the Round 8 victory.
“I’ve been wanting that real bad,” said O’Connell, 23. “I’ve been making great rides all week, and to finally get into some good money it goes to show that if you keep persevering and keep doing things the same, it’s going to pay off in the end. You just got to keep riding and keep doing your best.”
O’Connell placed in the money twice and finished seventh — one spot out of the money — three times. He had faith his skills would eventually lead him to the South Point for the buckle presentation.
“I’d get a little frustrated, but then I just had to tell myself that I’m here for a reason and that I belong here, and that if I keep riding the way I am, they’re going to pay me,” said the Rapid City Central graduate. “I’ve ridden pretty good the whole time. I finished seventh three times, one place out of the money. Those were all great rides. I mean, 84.5, 85.5, 86.5 didn’t even get me money at some perfs this weekend. That shows the caliber of guys who are in there.”
The win has O’Connell in 11th place in the world standings with $133,951. Caleb Bennett continues to lead the bareback riding world standings with $240,390. Tim O’Connell, the two-time, defending champion — and no relation to Shane — is second, $13,243 behind.
O'Connell has two more rides as the rodeo concludes Saturday night.
In barrell racing, Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs and Jessica Routier of Buffalo had tough nights. Lockhart placed eighth in Thursday's performance in 13.87 seconds, while Routier was 11th in 18.71.
Routier has now dropped down to second in average at 115.23, with Carman Pozzobon in first at 111.61. Routier is also fourth in the world standings at $179,358, while Lockhart is eighth at $159, 746.
60th annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
Eighth Performance Results, Thursday
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.
Bareback riding: 1. Shane O'Connell, 89 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Black Leg, $26,231; 2. Mason Clements, 88.5, $20,7301; 3. Orin Larsen, 87, $15,654; 4. Richmond Champion, 86, $11,000; 5. (tie) Kaycee Feild and Clayton Biglow, 85.5, $5,500 each; 7. Tim O'Connell, 84.5; 8. Steven Dent, 84; 9. Tilden Hooper, 79; 10. Caleb Bennett, 78; 11. Ty Breuer, 77.5; 12. Jake Brown, Wyatt Denny and Will Lowe, NS; 15. Bill Tutor, INJ. Average standings: 1. Steven Dent, 681 points on eight head: 2. Tilden Hooper, 673.5; 3. Tim O'Connell, 672.5; 4. Kaycee Feild, 669.5; 5. Shane O'Connell, 668; 6. Richmond Champion, 666.5; 7. Caleb Bennett, 651.5; 8. Orin Larsen, 598 on seven. World standings: 1. Caleb Bennett, $240,390; 2. Tim O'Connell, $227,147; 3. Orin Larsen, $207.501; 4. Clayton Biglow, $206,935; 5. Steven Dent, $193,811; 6. Richmond Champion, $184,114; 7. Tilden Hooper, $176,199; 8. Kaycee Feild, $176,022; 9. Mason Clements; $170,318; 10. Bill Tutor, $154,162; 11. Shane O'Connell, $133,951; 12. Ty Breuer, $127,789; 13. Jake Brown, $119,300; 14.Wyatt Denny, $113,728; 15. Will Lowe, $91,517.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.7 seconds, $26,231; 2. Bridger Chambers, 3.8, $20,731; 3. Scott Guenthner, 4.0, $15,654; 4. (tie) Will Lummus, Jacob Talley, 4.1, $8,885 each; 6. Curtis Cassidy, 4.2, $4,231; 7. Kyle Irwin, 4.3; 8. (tie) Ty Erickson, Riley Duvall and Tyler Pearson, 4.5; 11. Hunter Cure, 4.6; 12. Blake Knowles, 5.1; 13. Tanner Brunner, 8.2; 14. Nick Guy, 10.7; 15. Blake Mindemann, NT. Average standings: 1. Will Lummus, 33.0 seconds on eight head; 2. Tyler Waguespack, 34.3; 3. Bridger Chambers, 47.0; 4. Riley Duvall, 53.4; 5. Blake Knowles, 54.6; 6. Nick Guy, 77.6; 7. Tanner Brunner, 89.5; 8. Scott Guenthner, 29.4 on seven. World standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, $192,744; 2. Curtis Cassidy, $188,355; 3. Will Lummus, $178,682; 4. Scott Guenthner, $166,419; 5. Tyler Pearson, $157,337; 6. Bridger Chambers, $146,390; 7. Hunter Cure, $145,749; 8. Kyle Irwin, $139,416; 9. Ty Erickson, $128,854; 10. Jacob Talley, $125,832; 11. Blake Knowles, $119,515; 12. Blake Mindemann, $106,919; 13. Nick Guy, $99,514; 14. Tanner Brunner, $98,193; 15. Riley Duvall, $96,528.
Team roping: 1. Bubba Buckaloo/Chase Tryan, 3.6 seconds, $26,231 each; 2. (tie) Dustin Egusquiza/Kory Koontz, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp and Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 4.1, $15,795 each; 5. Erich Rogers/Clint Summers, 4.2, $6,769; 6. Rhen Richard/Quinn Kesler, 4.6, $4,231; 7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.2; 8. Aaron Tsinigine/Trey Yates, 6.1; 9. Lane Ivy/Buddy Hawkins II, 14.6; 10. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 33.9; 11. Clay Tryan/Travis Graves, Riley Minor/Brady Minor, Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, Luke Brown/Jake Long and Tyler Wade/Cole Davison, NT. Average standings: 1. Aaron Tsinigine/Trey Yates, 59.4 seconds on eight head; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Noguiera, 37.3 on seven; 3. Rhen Richard/Quinn Kesler, 54.5; 4. Clay Smith/Paul Eaves, 26.0 on six; 5. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 34.0; 6. Erich Rogers/Clint Summers, 40.3; 7. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 46.1; 8. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 70.0. World standings (headers): 1. Clay Smith, $212,921; 2. Kaleb Driggers, $178,964; 3. Bubba Buckaloo, $174,951; 4. Cody Snow, $156,158; 5. Luke Brown, $154,237; 6. Dustin Egusquiza, $145,518; 7. Derrick Begay, $144,549; 8. Riley Minor, $139,361; 9. Aaron Tsinigine, $138,468; 10. Chad Masters, $135,958; 11. Clay Tryan, $122,785; 12. Lane Ivy, $114,688; 13. Tyler Wade, $109,376; 14. Erich Rogers, $105,220; 15. Rhen Richard, $97,020. World standings (heelers): 1. Paul Eaves, $212,921; 2. Junior Nogueira, $179,948; 3. Joseph Harrison, $155,130; 4. Chase Tryan, $154,367; 5. Jake Long, $154,237; 6. Trey Yates, $152,862; 7. Wesley Thorp, $152,468; 8. Cory Petska, $151,006; 9. Kory Koontz, $145,518; 10. Brady Minor, $138,169; 11. Travis Graves, $118,928; 12. Clint Summers, $116,332; 13. Buddy Hawkins II, $111,682; 14. Cole Davison, $102,482; 15. Quinn Kesler, $93,137.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Rusty Wright, 90 points on Rosser Rodeo’s Floodtide, Chase Brooks, 90 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Bartender, $23,481 each; 3. CoBurn Bradshaw, 89, $15,654; 4. Clay Elliott, 87.5, $11,000; 5. Zeke Thurston, 86.5, $6,769; 6. Cort Scheer, 86, $4,231; 7. Wade Sundell, 85.5; 8. Sterling Crawley, 83.5; 9. Jacobs Crawley, Joey Sonnier III, Ryder Wright, Isaac Diaz, Brody Cress, Jake Wright and Taos Muncy, NS. Average standings: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 677.5 points on eight head; 2. Wade Sundell, 608 on seven; 3. Rusty Wright, 605; 4. Zeke Thurston, 603.5; 5. Cort Scheer, 602; 6. Clay Elliott, 511.5 on six; 7. Jacobs Crawley, 498.5; 8. Chase Brooks, 444 on five. World standings: 1. Ryder Wright, $243,194; 2. Rusty Wright, $232,819; 3. Jacobs Crawley, $204,331; 4. Cort Scheer, $203,016; 5. Wade Sundell, $194,330; 6. Zeke Thurston, $192,656; 7. Chase Brooks, $168,641; 8. Isaac Diaz, $160,970; 9. CoBurn Bradshaw, $158,979; 10. Clay Elliott, $137,445; 11. Jake Wright, $128,287; 12. Brody Cress, $121,588; 13. Sterling Crawley, $108,748; 14. Joey Sonnier III, $95,883; 15. Taos Muncy, $90,906.
Tie-down roping: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 7.3 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Tyson Durfey and Tuf Cooper, 7.4, $18,192 each: 4. (tie) Jake Pratt, Caleb Smidt, Cory Solomon, and Shane Hanchey, 7.6, $5,500 each; 8. Ryle Smith, 7.7; 9. Reese Riemer, 8.1; 10. Trevor Brazile, 8.3; 11. Matt Shiozawa, 9.1; 12. Rhen Richard, 9.2; 13. Cooper Martin, 17.5; 14. Sterling Smith and Marty Yates, NT. Average standings: 1. Caleb Smidt, 66.3 seconds on eight head; 2. Rhen Richard, 69.9; 3. Ryle Smith, 74.3; 4. Matt Shiozawa, 79.0; 5. Reese Riemer, 84.4; 6. Trevor Brazile, 88.9; 7. Cooper Martin, 90.6; 8. Tuf Cooper, 99.9. World standings: 1. Tuf Cooper, $191,941; 2. Tyson Durfey, $180,941; 3. Shane Hanchey, $169,847; 4. Marty Yates, $166,502; 5. Ryan Jarrett, $163,847; 6. Caleb Smidt, $163,432; 7. Reese Riemer, $159,454; 8. Trevor Brazile, $156,643; 9. Ryle Smith, $153,056; 10. Jake Pratt, $147,588; 11. Sterling Smith, $132,378; 12. Cooper Martin, $128,169; 13. Matt Shiozawa, $122,923; 14. Rhen Richard, $118,053; 15. Cory Solomon, $115,502.
Barrel racing: 1. Taci Bettis, 13.57 seconds, $26,231; 2. Carman Pozzobon, 13.70, $20,731; 3. Amberleigh Moore, 13.71, $15,654; 4. Stevi Hillman, 13.72, $11,000; 5. Tammy Fischer, 13.81, $6,769; 6. (tie) Nellie Miller and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.84, $2,115 each; 8. (tie) Lisa Lockhart and Ivy Conrado, 13.87; 10. Jessie Telford, 13.89; 11. Jessica Routier, 18.71; 12. Kylie Weast, 18.73; 13. Hailey Kinsel, 19.50; 14. Tracy Nowlin and Kelly Brunner, NT. Average standings: 1. Carman Pozzobon, 111.61 seconds on eight head; 2. Jessica Routier, 115.23; 3. Jessie Telford, 115.5; 4. Ivy Conrado, 115.89; 5. Stevi Hillman, 116.1; 6. Tammy Fischer, 116.57; 7. Amberleigh Moore, 119.26; 8. Hailey Kinsel, 120.26. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $313,046; 2. Amberleigh Moore, $209,127; 3. Ivy Conrado, $185,809; 4. Jessica Routier, $179,358; 5. Nellie Miller, $169,941; 6. Taci Bettis, $166,577; 7. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $162,920; 8. Lisa Lockhart, $159,746; 9. Jessie Telford, $154,188; 10. Stevi Hillman, $153,020; 11. Kylie Weast, $147,253; 12. Kelly Bruner, $129,708; 13. Carman Pozzobon, $121,908; 14. Tracy Nowlin, $116,150; 15. Tammy Fischer, $108,046.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) Chase Dougherty, 89.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Record Rack's Dirty Dan, Joe Frost, 89.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo’s Lumberjack, $24,327 each; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, 71.5, $16,500; 4. Tyler Bingham, 67.5, $11,846; 5. Eli Vastbinder, 60.5, $7,615; 6. Sage Kimzey, Parker Breding, Jeff Askey, Dustin Boquet, Boudreaux Campbell, Garrett Tribble, Cole Melancon, Koby Radley, Trevor Kastner, Trey Benton III, NS. Average standings: 1. Joe Frost, 436.5 points on five head; 2. Chase Dougherty, 434; 3. Jeff Askey, 424; 4. Parker Breding, 330.5 on four; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, 318.5; 6. Dustin Bouquet, 262.5 on three; 7. Garrett Tribble, 262; 8. Koby Radley, 259. World standings: 1. Sage Kimzey, $358,853; 2. Parker Breding, $225,232; 3. Chase Dougherty, $223,779; 4. Joe Frost, $197,477; 5. Dustin Boquet, $185,511; 6. Jeff Askey, $182,470; 7. Garrett Tribble, $174,136; 8. Koby Radley, $160,072; 9. Roscoe Jarboe, $159,084; 10. Tyler Bingham, $146,910; 11. Trey Benton III, $141,393; 12. Eli Vastbinder, $139,807; 13. Boudreaux Campbell, $135,469; 14. Cole Melancon, $109,973; 15. Trevor Kastner, $104,396.
All-around world standings: 1. Trevor Brazile, $298,026; 2. Tuf Cooper, $297,030; 3. Rhen Richard, $203,647; 4. Steven Dent, $193,397; 5. Curtis Cassidy, $175,583; 6, Ryle Smith, $153,056.
RAM Top Gun standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $120,212; 2. Amberleigh Moore, $120,000; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $113,160; 4. Rusty Wright, $109,212; 5. Chase Dougherty, $105,403; 6. Cort Scheer, $101,173; 7. (tie) Paul Eaves and Clay Smith, 97,577; 9. Joe Frost, $93,135; 10. Chase Brooks, $92,500.