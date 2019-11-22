Rapid City Stevens, the defending Class AA State champions, riding the emotional high of an impressive come-from-behind win over Brandon Valley in the SoDak 16, a game in which the Raiders rallied back from two sets down to earn a return trip to the Class AA State tournament.
Hopes of back-to-back state titles fell by the wayside, however, as the Raiders fell to a Sioux Falls O’Gorman team, powered by a dominant performance from senior Emma Ronsiek, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Thursday night.
Ronsiek, a Creighton University basketball commit, knocked down 23 kills in the match and did so from every rotation, front row or back.
For whatever reason, the Raiders looked tentative in the opening moments allowing three aces, including two balls that were allowed to drop untouched. By the time the Raiders developed some offensive flow, O’Gorman had jumped out to a 7-1 advantage.
“I think a lot of that had to do with inexperience and the atmosphere around here,” Stevens’ coach Kylie Voorhees said. “We’ve been practicing very, very well and I felt like we were ready to go, and then the whistle blow and we weren’t and got ourselves in a hole.”
Though Stevens played the Lady Knights fairly evenly after the opening onslaught, every comeback attempt fell victim to another Ronsiek kill stifling a possible rebound as O’Gorman closed out the first set 25-17.
The second set had a similar feel as a Lady Knight ace, a Raider attack error and held ball broke a 2-2 tie and put up O’Gorman a 6-2, a situation that left the Raiders playing catch-up once more.
“We came out strong in every set,” O’Gorman coach Emily McCourt said. “I think we had the mentality that we had to earn the points we won and get some momentum going early in the match and that kind of carried over for us.”
An ace by Kyah Watson and a Sammi Sundby kill closed the gap to two at 8-6, but the Raiders could draw no closer falling behind as many as eleven (19-8) following a six-point O’Gorman run.
Sophomore Jayda McNabb did spark a late rally in the set with a kill, a dink to open space, and a win via joust allowing the Raiders to close to within six at 22-16. Unfortunately, the ever-present Ronsiek drilled a couple of left-side crosscourt winners, including the set-winner, as O’Gorman closed out the set 25-17 and a 2-0 advantage.
“Emma does a good job of playing all the rotations, ball control and putting balls away so we do go to her a lot,” McCourt stated. “I thought we were really balanced tonight, however. We passed well tonight, all of our backrow players came through for us and we stayed in our system. We pride ourselves in being a good serve and pass team and I think we did a good job of that tonight. And we got them out of their system with our serves.”
Out of their systems was perhaps an understatement as the Raiders had but 19 kills in the match, four less than Ronsiek compiled alone, as Watson, McNabb, Sundby and Bailee Sobczak sharing the team lead with four kills apiece off 14 assists from Julia Lee.
“We just couldn’t get our passing game going,” Voorhees said. “Our passing game and our defensive game were not very good tonight. The passing let us down and because of that we couldn’t get an offense going and then everybody kind of tensed up.”
The third set was in effect a Ronsiek highlight reel as the senior had nine kills in the set including consecutive back row attack kills, a dink winner from the middle hitter position and the usual assortment of spike winners from her favored left outside hitting location.
“I think we did a good job of defending her for the most part, but then at times we let her give them momentum,” Voorhees said. “She was a huge momentum gainer for them in the match. Our whole team had their moments, but I don’t think there was one person that really stood out in this match. It was like we did a few good things and then a few bad things followed in what was probably our worst matches of the season.”
Clearly, Thursday night was not a good time for a below average performance against an O’Gorman team (25-4) that came into the tournament as a perhaps underrated No. 2 seed. Three of the Lady Knights’ four losses on the year came against quality Minnesota teams. And the other, an early season loss to top-seeded Watertown, was redeemed with a win later in the season.
“It was a little bit rougher than we would like it to be and we have some things to cleanup but it’s to be expected in the first game of a tournament,” O’Gorman coach McCourt added. “We knew we had to come in and get some jitters out a little bit, and I think we managed really well with that.”
With the win, Sioux Falls O’Gorman advances to the semis meeting Huron (19-6), a five-set winner over Sioux Falls Lincoln, at 6:15 p.m. Rapid City Stevens (22-11) moves to the consolation bracket and will face Sioux Falls Lincoln (14-10) in a 2:45 p.m. encounter.
HURON 3, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 2: Huron picked up a hard fought victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln in the first round of the Class AA state tournament.
The Tigers took the first set 25-22, before the Patriots won the next two 25-14 and 25-23.
Huron battled back to win the fourth set 25-19 and put the match away with a 15-11 fifth-set victory.
Brooke Schiltz led the Tigers with 14 kills, while Libby Rounds and Mikena Moore added 11 kills apiece.
Tenley Buddenhagen led Huron with 41 assists and Havyn Heinz finished with 28 digs.
Baily Plourde paced Lincoln with 14 kills, Chloe Brown had 19 assists and Brynn Kirsch finished with 23 digs.
WATERTOWN 3, HARRISBURG 0: Watertown advanced to the next round of the Class AA state tournament with a straight set victory over Harrisburg on Thursday.
The Arrows opened the match with a 25-23 win, followed by 25-10 and 25-21 victories to seal the deal.
Sophie Tietz and Maggie Heesch paced Watertown with 12 kills apiece, while Mckenize Buisker finished with 10.
Alexx Bayles led the team in assists with 37.
Abbrielle Carolan paced the Tigers with 13 assists, Mercedes Covrig added 10 assists and Hallie Mertz finished with six kills.
Watertown will play Sioux Falls Washington today at 4:30 p.m., while Harrisburg takes on Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 1 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 3, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 1: Sioux Falls Washington bounced back from a second set loss to defeat Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the first round of the Class AA state tournament Thursday in Rapid City.
Although the Warriors started off hot with a 25-6 victory in the first, the Rough Riders battled back to win the second 25-16.
It was all Washington from there, though, as the Warriors took the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-17, to close out the match.
Sydni Schetnan led Washington with 13 kills, Morgan Bischoff had 31 assists and Gabby Reck finished with 19 digs.
Abby Ward led the way for Roosevelt with 11 kills, while Elizabeth Deneven finished with 25 assists.