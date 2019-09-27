Despite keeping up most of the first half, the Rapid City Central football team wasn’t able to maintain the same pace in the second half as Sioux Falls O’Gorman earned a 56-28 victory over the Cobblers Friday night in Sioux Falls.
The game was close in the first half as both teams went into the half deadlocked at seven points apiece.
While the first quarter didn’t see much scoring from either side, the second quarter was quite the opposite as the Knights jumped out to a 28-14 advantage.
Thanks to some quick-strike ability on the offensive end, the Cobblers wouldn’t go away as Jeremy Weidmann took a pass from Kohl Meisman took it to the house on a 90-yard catch and run with 1:28 remaining in the first half.
Unfortunately for Central, O’Gorman would end the half with a quick score of its own when Teegan Schlimgen connected with Zach Norton for a 28-yard TD with eight seconds remaining to make it 35-21 heading into the break.
The Knights added to their lead with a pair of touchdowns in the third and put it away with another in the fourth.
Meisman finished the game with three passing touchdowns, while Weidmann added another 80-yard TD reception later in the game.
Although the Cobblers have not picked up a win this season, head coach Erik Iverson knows his team has no quit, but has to clean the small mistakes.
“We are plagued by penalties and missed tackles on defense,” he said. “But our guys never quit and I feel our team isn’t as bad as our record is.”
Rapid City Central (0-5) will look to right the ship Friday when it takes on crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens.
CHAMBERLAIN 32, LEAD-DEADWOOD 20: Chamberlain stringed together a trio of touchdown in the second and third quarters to pick up a win over the Golddiggers.
After the Cubs took the first lead of the game at 6-0, Lead answered when Ian Srstka scored on a 63-yard pass from Max Johnson.
The Golddiggers extended their lead to 14-6 in the second quarter when Johnson connected with Mekieh Hon on a 6-yard TD pass.
The Cubs scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 25-14 lead into the fourth.
Srstka pulled in a 54-yard TD catch in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 25-20, but Chamberlain added another score late to put the game away.
Remington Rossow led the Cubs with 24 carries for 155 yards and a two touchdowns.
Johnson had 10 completions for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while Srstka finished with six catches for 175 yards and two scores.
Chamberlain (4-2) hosts Winner Friday, while Lead-Deadwood (3-3) is at Woon./Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central.
WINNER 14, MOUNT VERNON-PLANKINTON 6: The Warriors improved to 6-0 with a win over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in what was a defensive battle in Winner Friday night.
After a scoreless first quarter, Winner found the end zone first when Sam Kruger scored on an 8-yard run and eventually carried an 8-0 advantage into the half.
In the third quarter, the Warriors added to their lead when Phillip Jorgensen scored in a 2-yard carry.
The Titans scored their lone touchdown with a minute remaining in regulation on a 2-yard run from Jesse Hastings.
Trevor Peters led Winner with nine carries for 97 yards, while Jorgensen had 19 rushing attempts for 76 yards and a score.
Hastings paced Mount Vernon-Plankinton with 19 carries for 73 yards and a TD.
The Warriors will travel to Chamberlain on Friday, while the Titans (3-2) will host Stanley County.
HARDING COUNTY 62, DUPREE 6: The Ranchers scored 40 first quarter points on their way to a lopsided win over Dupree Friday night in Buffalo.
Camden Hett kicked off the scoring a minute into the game when he connected with Royal Elk Eagle on a 64-yard pass. A short time later, Hett added to his early score when he found Zack Anders on a 23-yard strike.
Sam Adams closed out the first quarter with a pair of rushing touchdowns, including a 6-yard run and an 18-yard scamper.
Hett Completed four passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns, while Adams finished with nine carries for 94 yards and three scores.
Floyd Traversie led the way for Dupree with three completed passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Harding County (4-1) will travel to Lemmon/McIntosh on Friday, while Dupree (2-3) will host Standing Rock, N.D.
LEMMON/MCINTOSH 42, TIMBER LAKE 20: The Cowboys remained unbeaten with a win over the Panthers Friday night in Timber Lake.
Lemmon wasted little time jumping ahead as it outscored Timber Lake 20-8 in the opening quarter.
The second quarter wasn't much different as the Cowboys carried a 36-20 lead into the half.
Lemmon added its final touchdown of the game in the third quarter to seal the win.
Cody Thompson paced the Cowboys with 13 completions for 183 yards and five touchdowns, while Jaden Kelley finished with five catches for 77 yards and three touchdowns.
Hank Kraft led the Panthers with 10 carries for 100 yards and two scores.
Lemmon/McIntosh (5-0) hosts Harding County Friday, while Timber Lake (4-1) is at New Underwood.
HURON 35, STURGIS 13: The Tigers bounced back from a loss last week to defeat the Scoopers Friday night in Huron.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sturgis (1-4) will host Yankton on Friday.
PIERRE 72, SPEARFISH 0: Pierre had no trouble Friday night as it cruised past the Spartans in Spearfish.
No other information was made available for this game.
Spearfish (0-5) will look to pick up its first win next week at Douglas.
