Officials clinics slated for track and field and cross country

The first of three Track and Field and Cross Country Officials Clinic will be held in conjunction with the 2020 SoDak Track and Field Clinic on Feb. 29 in Sioux Falls.

The officials clinic is slated for 12:15-3 p.m. (MT) at the National Guard Armory, which is located two blocks north of the airport on Minnesota Avenue.

Any official is welcome to attend the Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame Banquet, which is lated from 10:25 a.m.-noon (MT). There will be no charge for the meal. Contact Steve Charron at scharron123@hur.mido.net for a reservation.

The second officials clinic is March 25 at the Crossroads Hotel in Huron from 6-9 p.m., with the third clinic slated for 5 -8 p.m. (MT). On March 25 at Rapid City Central High School (enter on east side of activities center entrance. Larry Stevens is the contact for more specifics on the Rapid City clinic and can be reached at 605-877-4081.

The officials clinics will cover the best practices, as well as rule changes, interpretations and points of emphasis. A special section will be dedicated to cross country, as well. A discussion will also be held on the role of meet officials and their duties.

Meet directors and coach are encouraged to attend.

For more information or to register for a specific clinic, contact Charron at 605-354-4716 or scharron123@hur.midco.net or Tim Casper at 605-203-1754.

