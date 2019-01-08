The Rapid City Rush were outshot 45-19 by the Tulsa Oilers as they fell Tuesday in Oklahoma 5-2.
The loss dropped the Rush to 15-18-2-3, while Tulsa improved to 19-12-4-2.
Rapid City got the scoring started in the first period when Shaquille Merasty scored a power play goal 2 minutes and 48 seconds into the game on assists from Brayden Sherbinin and Dylan Quaile.
The Oilers got their first goal when Alex Globke scored with assists from Charlie Sampair and Stephen Perfetto 9:59 into the period. They took the lead an never looked back when Ian McNulty found the back of the net on assists from Adam Pleskach and Perfetto.
After ending the first period with a 2-1 lead Tulsa built on that in the second. Sampair scored on assists from Perfetto and Eric Drapluk 12:42 into the period.
Merasty scored his second goal of the night 17:42 into the frame on assists from Riley Weselowski and Alec Baer. Still, the Rush ended the period trailing 3-2.
Tulsa got two goals in the third period to shut the door on the Oilers. Scott Henegar started with a goal on assists by Alex Kromm and Drapluk 6:33 into the period. Tommy Mele scored the final goal of the night on an assist from Kromm 13:34 into the period.
Rapid City goalie Tyler Parks ended the night with 40 saves while Tulsa goalie Devin Williams had 17 saves.
The Rush and Oilers will meet for the first of a two game series at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Friday at 7 p.m.