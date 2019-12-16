Black Hills State University senior guard Tyler Oliver has been named this weeks Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men's basketball defensive player of the week. The Yellow Jackets (5-5, 3-2 RMAC) swept RMAC competition this weekend defeating both Adams State and Fort Lewis.
On the weekend, Oliver posted 17 total rebounds, 15 of them defensive. He also recorded five steals and 25 points. Oliver is second in the conference averaging 8.8 rebounds a game. He leads the conference in defensive boards, pulling down an average of eight a game. He also averages the third most assists in the league with 5.1 a game.
You have free articles remaining.
Black Hills State wraps up December play this Friday at 6 p.m. against Dickson State at the Donald Young Center.