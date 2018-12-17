Black Hills State men's basketball guard Tyler Oliver was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's Offensive Player of the Week as the Yellow Jackets picked up two wins last weekend to move to 5-0 in conference play.
BHSU went on the road and topped Adams State 85-69 on Saturday and gutted out a 70-66 overtime win against Fort Lewis Sunday.
Oliver averaged 19.5 points per game during the two games, as well as 10.5 rebounds and four assists per game. He ended up with 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists Saturday against ASU and scored 21 points, had nine rebounds and two assists Sunday against the Skyhawks.
On the season Oliver is averaging 10.7 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game. He's also tied for the team lead with 2.8 assists per game.
The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 in RMAC play and 6-3 overall. They are off until 2019, when they travel to Western State-Colorado Jan. 4.
Duffy wins Summit League Player of the Week
Former St. Thomas More standout and University of South Dakota junior guard Ciara Duffy was named Summit League Player of the Week Monday for the week ending Sunday.
Duffy was huge in the Coyotes upset of No. 22 Missouri, scoring 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting with four rebounds and three assists as USD topped the Tigers on the road 74-61.
On the season Duffy is averaging 13.8 points per game and shooting 49.1 percent from the field. She is also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
The Coyotes are 10-1 on the season. They kick off the Puerto Rico Classic Wednesday by facing Grambling State.