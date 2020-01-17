Orediggers down Lady Hardrockers in overtime

Colorado School of Mines guard Denali Pinto scored eight of her game-high 26 points in overtime as the Orediggers fought off a furious second-half comeback by South Dakota School of Mines and grabbed a 77-75 win from the Lady Hardrockers Friday at Goodell Gymnasium.

The loss dropped South Dakota Mines into a tie for 11th place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with today’s opponent, Colorado-Colorado Springs.

“We’ve been in this situation a couple time,” Mines coach Jeri Jacobson said after Friday’s loss. “That’s the thing that’s frustrating because our team is battling hard. It’s frustrating when we don’t get the luck of the bounce every once in a while.”

Pinto canned two 3-pointers in the opening minute of overtime and Colorado Mines never trailed in the extra session. The first 3-pointer came in a half-court set that got the 6-foot sophomore open on the left wing. The second was a rhythm shot that came from nearly the same spot.

“We knew we had to come out strong,” Pinto said of the early look from beyond the arc. “It was mostly that I had an open look in our offense, but I knew my teammates would crash hard for the rebound. After I made the first one, I saw an opening for the second one and let that one fly, too.”