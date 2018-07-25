Outdoor Campus West to host Luke 'Strider' Jordan
The Outdoor Campus West will host Luke “Strider” Jordan and his presentation, “Thru-Hiking the Great Plains Trail,” on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.
The 50 minute presentation will feature highlights of his journey, including the 200+ mile Black Hills portion.
“Strider’s program is the story about a hiker's journey over the newly established Great Plains Trail,” said The Outdoor Campus West director, Chad Tussing. “It's a story of adventure and discovery on the first-ever thru-hike of this newly established resource.”
Follow along as Strider traverses this trail from the desert of west Texas to the Canadian Border, in an attempt to raise awareness and generate support of this resource, highlighting the history and scenery of the Great Plains.
The event is open to the public and free of charge.
For more information, contact The Outdoor Campus West at 605.394.2310 or TOCWest@state.sd.us.
Tagged Lake Oahe salmon: From silver to gold
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants to know how stocking salmon in different locations improves their survival. Anglers can help GFP gather information and be entered to win $100.
GFP is encouraging anglers to turn in heads of tagged Chinook salmon caught on Lake Oahe and the Oahe tail waters.
“Research projects are underway evaluating salmon return to anglers,” said GFP fisheries biologist Robert Hanten. “Having anglers report tagged salmon is a crucial part of the research.”
According to Hanten, thousands of specially-tagged Chinook salmon have been stocked in Lake Oahe. A small, coded-wire tag, only a millimeter long and the diameter of human hair, was implanted in these fish. Although tags cannot be seen by anglers, tagged fish can be identified by the absence of a tiny fin on their back.
"Salmon have a small fleshy-lobed adipose fin directly in front of their tail, but this fin is removed as part of the tagging process," Hanten said.
If anglers catch a salmon missing the adipose fin, Hanten asks that they turn in the fresh or frozen head of that salmon at the GFP Fort Pierre District Office, Spring Creek Resort or West Whitlock Recreation Area.
Information on where and when a salmon was caught along with the angler’s address and phone number must be included when submitting salmon heads. In addition, a coded-wire tag must be found in the head of the fish to be entered in the cash drawing.
Ten, $100 rewards will be issued each calendar year with a maximum of three rewards per person, per year. The annual drawing for winners of the $100 prizes will occur by Jan. 1.
For more information, visit gfp.sd.gov/pages/salmon-tags/
Fort Pierre District Office, 20641 SD Hwy 1806, Fort Pierre, SD 57532 or call 605.223.7681.
Becoming an Outdoors-Woman registration now open
Registration is open for the annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman event which will be held Sept. 7-9 at Ne-So-Dak Bible Camp near Waubay.
Becoming an Outdoors-Woman is designed primarily for women, age 18 or older, who are interested in expanding their horizons on the outdoor front while in the company of like-minded women. Classes are hands-on and targeted towards beginners. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in four half-day classes of their choice. Classes include archery, fishing, shooting, hunting, kayaking, backpacking, camping, wild game care and cooking and more.
For more information or to register, visit gfp.sd.gov/bow or call Tami Herren at 605.773.7700.