The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to the Black Hills Speedway on Aug. 23.
Brad Sweet picked up his first win at the track last year, making a late race pass on Jacob Allen to take the lead and run away with the win. Sweet and his Kasey Kahne Racing team are already on a tear this year, winning 11 races – the most wins of all drivers this season, so far – including the Kings Royal and has held the points lead for the past two months.
Finishing second to Sweet last year was 10-time Series champion and Fargo, N.D.-native Donny Schatz. The two have been trading wins throughout the summer and may find themselves battling for the win again at the speedway.
Schatz is also second behind Sweet in the points standing with seven wins, so far, this season. He’ll be determined to best the Grass Valley, Calif. native near his home state.
NOS Energy Drink has jumped on board to sponsor the race, adding $10,000 to the winnings — bringing it to $20,000 and making the event one of the biggest paying races during the “summer of money.”
Grandstand gates open at 3 p.m. with Hot Laps at 6 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. Get tickets and more information.
You have free articles remaining.
Defenseman Coyne returns to Rush
The Rapid City Rush announced Friday that defenseman Richard Coyne will return to the team for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
Coyne originally started with the Rush last season on a Professional Tryout Agreement before earning his spot on the 2018-19 roster. Despite never losing his spot, the 6-foot-1, 216-pound defenseman saw his season limited because of injury, playing in 38 games with a goal, five assists, six points, and 55 PIM.
"I decided to come back to Rapid City because I love the group of guys we have in the locker room. I'm excited to get back to work with them and pick up where we left off last season," Coyne said. "It's always tough when you're injured a lot and wanting to battle with your teammates, but you have to keep a positive attitude and trust the process. When I was hurt, I kept a positive attitude and took advantage of every opportunity to learn by watching the game, so when I was cleared I was ready to play.
Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said he is interested in seeing how Coyne does if he can stay healthy.
"Last year, he fully earned his spot, and despite being hurt most of the season, did all the little things to get healthy and come back to the lineup on a regular basis," Tetrault said. "The biggest thing about Coyner is that he's a stay-at-home d-man that uses his size really well. His fearlessness is his most important attribute, as he crushes everyone that comes into his corner. As long as he stays healthy, his relentless work ethic and physical presence will be a phenomenal asset to our team."