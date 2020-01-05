Overtime breathes new life into BHSU in win over Mesa

Nuno, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, seemed to have the ball in his hands throughout the first half. When he wasn’t scoring some of his 17 points, he was getting the ball to his teammates for open looks because of the work he was doing around the basket.

“He doesn’t shoot it to well from the outside, but he’s a big, strong guard and he gets inside and uses his strength,” Thompson said. “We tried to throw everybody at him we could.”

A Nuno 3-pointer and a free throw from Georgie Dancer three minutes into the second half staked the Mavericks to a 44-36 lead.

Black Hills State’s offense began to show some life when Sava Dukic hit a 3-pointer and Joel Scott hit two free throws to make it 44-41 with 15:26 to play. Oliver’s driving basket at the 12:44 mark pulled BH within two.

The game-changer came a minute later when Antonio Capley took an alley oop pass and dunked it, bringing a quiet Young Center crowd to its feet.

“I really credit Antonio,” Thompson said. “He really changed the dynamic of the game with his ability to protect the rim and then, offensively, they really didn’t have an answer for him.”