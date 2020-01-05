Overtime breathes new life into BHSU in win over Mesa

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State spent about 35 minutes Saturday shaking off rust from the holiday break, but once the Yellow Jackets regained their polish, Colorado Mesa couldn’t find a way to hold on as Black Hills State University came away with an 87-79 overtime win at the Young Center.
The win lifted Black Hills State into sole possession of second place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball standings. Bigger yet was the Yellow Jackets sweeping two games at home in league and extending their home winning streak to seven games.
“Down the stretch, we just really gutted it out,” said Black Hills State point guard Tyler Oliver, whose 21 points led BH. “That game was for second place, and we wanted it really, really bad.”
Not that Saturday’s win was a stroll for Black Hills State.
Nine turnovers early in the game kept the Yellow Jackets from getting their offense on track. Then there was Mesa guard Tommy Nuno, who was seemingly unstoppable in the first half on his way to scoring 38 points on the night.
“We were pretty sloppy to start and turned the ball over like crazy early on,” Black Hills State coach Ryan Thompson said. “We just weren’t ourselves after that long break over the holidays. But we had a will to win later in the game.”
Nuno, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, seemed to have the ball in his hands throughout the first half. When he wasn’t scoring some of his 17 points, he was getting the ball to his teammates for open looks because of the work he was doing around the basket.
“He doesn’t shoot it to well from the outside, but he’s a big, strong guard and he gets inside and uses his strength,” Thompson said. “We tried to throw everybody at him we could.”
A Nuno 3-pointer and a free throw from Georgie Dancer three minutes into the second half staked the Mavericks to a 44-36 lead.
Black Hills State’s offense began to show some life when Sava Dukic hit a 3-pointer and Joel Scott hit two free throws to make it 44-41 with 15:26 to play. Oliver’s driving basket at the 12:44 mark pulled BH within two.
The game-changer came a minute later when Antonio Capley took an alley oop pass and dunked it, bringing a quiet Young Center crowd to its feet.
“I really credit Antonio,” Thompson said. “He really changed the dynamic of the game with his ability to protect the rim and then, offensively, they really didn’t have an answer for him.”
Then Scott, Black Hills State’s athletic 6-foot-7 forward, began to score around the basket. After being held to four first-half points, Scott erupted for 14 of his 18 points in the second half. And Oliver began to muscle his way to the basket on the drive to push BH’s offense.
Still, Mesa held a 67-64 lead with 1:09 to play after Nuno scored a basket after being isolated one-on-one on the right wing and working his way to the basket.
Dukic, who scored 20 points off the bench, made it 67-66 by making two free throws. Oliver drove and kicked the ball to Dukic, who had an open look at a game-winning 3-pointer but missed with 15 seconds remaining.
Then after Nuno made one of two free throws, Scott worked his way open in the block and deadlocked the game at 68-all with a short jumper with 4.7 seconds left.
Capley and Black Hills State set the tone early in overtime. The Yellow Jackets won the tip and went to Capley, whose dunk got the crowd back on its feet. He then scored a short jump shot and came up with a loose ball that led to a Trey Whitley layup to make it 74-69.
The Mavericks drew within one when Michael Skinner canned a 3-pointer, but Capley, who finished with 12 points, again scored close to the basket. Oliver went to the bucket for a contested score before driving and kicking to Dukic, who nailed a 3-pointer to make it 83-75. Mesa would get no closer than six points the rest of the way.
“It was a variety of guys,” Oliver said. “Going inside to Joel, me trying to get to the basket, Sava making threes. It was just a gritty effort.”
Black Hills State (8-5, 5-2 RMAC) is on the road for its next two contests. The Yellow Jackets play at Regis and Colorado Christian on Friday and Saturday.