Parik, Wichers called up, Rush fill open spots

The Rapid City Rush announced several roster moves Sunday. Goaltender Lukas Parik has been recalled by the AHL Ontario Reign, defenseman Quinn Wichers has been loaned to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners, winger Brett Van Os has been acquired from the Cincinnati Cyclones, defenseman Callum Fryer has been signed to a contract and goaltender Hayden Stewart has been acquired from the Utah Grizzlies.

The Rush lost their other main goalie earlier this week when Dave Tendeck was assigned to Coyotes’ taxi squad.

Parik heads to Ontario for the second time this season. He previously spent one game with the Reign as a backup goaltender in December. Over 16 games for the Rush, Parik is 9-4-2-1 with a 2.36 goals against average and .927 save percentage, the sixth-highest in the ECHL.

Wichers heads back to Tucson where he has appeared in four games for the Roadrunners this season. He was originally called up by Tucson on December 11 and was returned to the Rush on Friday and played the past two games for Rapid City. On the season, Wichers has played 20 games with the Rush and has two goals and one assist.

Van Os comes to Rapid City from Cincinnati, where he has appeared in 17 games and has three goals and four assists. He is in his first professional season out of the University of Western Michigan, where he played four seasons from 2017-21. The acquisition of Van Os completes the trade the Rush made with the Cyclones in November, when they sent Cole Kehler to Cincinnati in exchange for future considerations.

Fryer joins the Rush for his first action of the 2021-22 season. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears, where he had two goals and 11 assists over 32 games played. Fryer has previously played five ECHL games for the Toledo Walleye in 2019-20, following the conclusion of his college career at Lakehead University.

Stewart arrives in Rapid City after opening his season in the SPHL with the Birmingham Bulls. He has appeared in 12 games for Birmingham and is 2-8-1 with a 3.94 GAA and .886 save percentage. Stewart was signed by Utah on Tuesday but has not appeared in any games for the Grizzlies.

The Rush return to action on Friday night for the first of three games against the Iowa Heartlanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0