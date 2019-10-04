It was a long journey between wins, veteran Douglas head football coach Dan Maciejczak said after his Patriots shut out Spearfish 14-0 Friday night at Patriots Stadium in Box Elder.
Winless through their first five games in 2019 and 0-9 last season, you can even tack on a playoff loss in their last game of the 2017 season.
The 15-game skid is over, which was obvious to see the Patriots jump up and down more than they ran leaving the field.
"It was like we won the Super Bowl, huh," Maciejczak said with a grin.
Senior quarterback/receiver/defensive back David Severson said that despite their recent run of struggles, they had never given up hope.
"It feels good, it's been forever," Severson said. "We had trust tonight, that's all we had. We trusted our line, we trusted our backs, we never got down on each other at all. We picked each other up."
It certainly wasn't easy and there were some struggles at times offensively as the game pitted two winless programs programs going in. It was scoreless through three quarters before Severson's 12-yard touchdown run early inn the fourth broke the ice.
And lifted the spirits in blue.
"It was like when we scored, all of the sudden life got a little better and we were moving the ball," Maciejczak said.
The Douglas defense, meanwhile, was dominant, not letting the Spartans cross midfield the entire game. Spearfish never got past their own 46-yard line and unofficially had just nine yards of total offense.
Douglas senior inside linebacker Trajen Wise Spirit said their defense made stops at big moments.
"When their momentum was rising, we just found ways to stop them," Wise Spirit said. "We were just momentum stoppers. Everyone filled gaps, linemen took blocks and ripped off their locks and made huge plays. Our safeties did their job, they covered. It was great defense tonight."
Maciejczak credited defensive coordinator Nate Batteen for the team's play, not only Friday night but for this season.
"Coach Batteen is a blessing. He's done a great job on our defense," Maciejczak said. "We switched to a 3-4 defense, and I didn't know if I was really excited about that, to be honest. I didn't know if we had the personnel. Coach busts his butt with these kids and they believe in him. You look at our team from last year to this year as far as swarming the ball and making tackles, being physical, and it is night and day. Hats off to Coach and the players for fighting."
The Patriots finally got in the end zone thanks to a big defensive effort that saw Spearfish punt from its own end zone. Severson took the punt from the Spartan 35 down to the 12, and one play later he rambled home for the score.
"It was just a scramble. I followed my blockers, cut inside, and I was like, 'Yes, touchdown finally,'" Severson said.
After a penalty on a missed point after touchdown kick gave the Patriots another chance, Douglas made it 8-0 when Ty Clark ran in the 2-point conversion.
The Pats got some breathing room thanks again to their defense, as a bad snap over quarterback Peyton Millis' head put the ball back on their own 1-yard line. On the next play, big Malik Ahmed-Hosie (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) pounced on a fumble in the end zone for the touchdown.
"Our team spirit is up. After going a year and a half without a win, I'm glad to see these guys have a smile on their face again," Severson said. "It's real warming to the coaches and everything."
The Patriots finished with 206 yards rushing on 52 carries, with Severson gaining 92 yards, Clark 66 and Payton DeWitt 45 yards.
Maciejczak said through three quarters of scoreless football, it had been the same story for the Patriots. They moved the ball between the 20s, but always seemed to bog down on third and fourth down.
"I just feel like we can move the ball, but we still have a lot of stuff to clean up," he said. "But I really believe we are a pretty good football team."
Running back Jacob Johnson had 32 yards on 21 carries and Millis was 2-for-11 passing for 33 yards. Spearfish, 0-6, had 10 plays that went for a loss for 71 yards. The Spartans will host Belle Fourche Friday.
The Patriots, meanwhile, will be at St. Thomas More Friday with a little momentum in their back pocket for a change.
"This win means the world to me," Wise Spirit said. "It just feels so good to be back."