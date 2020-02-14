Patriots slow down Central boys in win

The Sioux Falls Lincoln boys' basketball team put the clamps down on Rapid City Central to post a 47-38 win Friday night at Naasz Gymnasium.

It was a tough night for the Cobblers offensively in all categories, as they hit just one 3-pointer and missed 10 free throws. Despite a first-quarter lead, they had to play catch-up for the final three quarters.

Central coach TJ Hay said this was the second or third straight game his team has not shot the ball well.

"We were 1-of-13 from 3 and 50 percent from the free-throw line," he said. "Defensively I thought we played well enough to win. If you hold a high school team to 47 points ... I thought defensively we were okay. But offensively we didn't execute well and when we had opportunities, we didn't seize them when we had a chance."

Yet, the Cobblers were still in the game, trailing by four at halftime (25-21) and seven 27-30) going into the fourth. Central, however, could not get over the hump in the final period, and missed two front-ends of one-on-ones from the line as they tried to come back.