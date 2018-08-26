Rapid City Central had the first game on its schedule circled all offseason, determined to start the change of a culture right off the bat.
After losing to the Cobblers for the last two seasons, Sioux Falls Lincoln had a different view of how Saturday night at O'Harra Stadium should go.
Lincoln scored three touchdowns in the second half on its way to a 31-7 win.
"It certainly wasn’t for a lack of chances. Our defense played a heck of a game, and obviously Sioux Falls Lincoln has been studying us over the winter because it seemed like they were two steps ahead of us, knowing what we were going to do before we even did it," Central coach Erik Iverson said. "We have a lot of young kids on offense, so we’re going to have to come back and use this as a learning experience and go from there."
In last season's opener played in Sioux Falls, the Cobblers used a last-second touchdown to top the Patriots 14-13.
Lincoln coach Jared Fredenburg said last year's game didn't sit well with him, which is why he was happy to come out with a win in Rapid City where his defense tamed the sometimes difficult to defend wing-T offense of Central.
"You never know what to expect. That offense is so hard to fit up, and they have a lot of different variations of what they do with it," he said. "It’s always nervous facing that kind of offense, but I thought we played pretty well against them."
The Lincoln defense gave up 115 yards of total offense, but Iverson said he was happy with the fact his offense had zero turnovers, while his defense recovered two fumbles.
"There was no game for us last season where we didn’t have any turnovers, and that was one of the goals we had," he said. "There are some positives, but we still have a lot of work to do."
On Lincoln's first offensive possession, quarterback Tom Thompson lost a fumble in Central territory. Thompson would make up for the mistake the rest of the game. He scored later in the first on a 2-yard touchdown run after going 2-for-3 through the air for 49 yards.
In the second quarter, Lincoln lost another fumble in the end zone as it was driving for another score. Central wasn't able to do much offensively, and the Patriots ended the first half with a 29-yard field goal from Wyatt VanDenTop to go into the locker room up only 10-0 despite dominating every category besides turnovers.
"It was a 10-0 game, but it felt like we were in total control in the first half," Fredenburg said. "I think they came out and thought it was going to be easy, and they could put it in cruise control, and there’s no way you can do that."
Central came out and grabbed some momentum in the second half. Jeremy Weidman reeled off 60 yards in three carries in the first possession, which included a 37-yard touchdown run.
"I’m disappointed in just that one drive where our defense had to take the field and didn’t have the same level of intensity or effort, and that’s what happens," Fredenburg said. "These guys are going to win some games, and when you face a team that wants to pound it down your throat and you don’t have that level of intensity, they saw what happens."
As quickly as the momentum swung in the direction of the Cobblers, Lincoln was able to get some of it back.
The Patriots marched down the field into Central territory, but the Cobblers looked to have them stopped as Lincoln faced a 4th-and-15. Instead, Thompson connected with Zach Hanson for a gain of 20 yards.
Two plays later, Melvin Teah scored from 1-yard out.
"I thought the momentum was changed when we scored, and then I could feel the team go down when they had the fourth-and-forever and got the first down, so I think we kind of let down there," Iverson said. "But we have a lot of guys going both ways, first game of the season, and they’re not in football shape yet."
Leading 17-7 with 3:40 left in the third quarter, the Patriots were able to force a punt from Central deep in its own territory. That's where Lincoln put the game out of reach.
Hunter Merkley took the ball 54 yards on the punt return to the house, for a 17-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Thompson would add a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:10 left in the game to close the scoring.
Iverson that despite the loss,a winning streak has to start somewhere and that could happen soon.
"These guys seem like a tight-knit group," he said. "So far there was no snipping on the sidelines, it was still encouraging. It’s a new team, new season, and it’s on to Watertown (Friday)."
Lincoln takes on Brandon Valley next Saturday at home.