If it seems like Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis doubles partners Jamison Pfingston and Dawson Segrist have played together before, it's because they have.
They teamed up two seasons ago as doubles partners and rolled to a undefeated regular season before falling in the state quarterfinals.
Last season they played with different partners, but they are back together this season and have a state title in mind.
The two have gotten off to a good start so far, and that streak continued Friday at the Rapid City Invitational where they took down Brandon Valley's Matthew Schmitz and Carson Mork 6-3, 7-5 to win the flight one doubles competition.
"The chemistry we had from two years ago helps," Pfingston said. "With him hitting good shots and with me hitting my serves, I think it works out. It all depends, for some people that chemistry builds over time and for some people it just clicks. I think ours has taken a little more time."
The two topped Spearfish's Ty Sieber and Logan Larsen in the first round 6-0, 6-0 and beat Aberdeen Roncalli's Joseph Goetz and Spencer Titus 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.
"I think our one team is as good as anyone in the state, they can compete with anybody," Stevens coach Jason Olson said. "There’s sometimes some mental lapses, and when you’re playing at that level, those kids are good. I just told them, ‘Play smart, relax, don’t over hit,’ and they listened and just did it. We have a young team. There’s a lot of growing pains and I have to be a little more patient."
Olson said despite the team's inexperience, the group has been a fun one to coach.
"They’re very coachable and that’s the key," he said. "They listen and trust everything coach Ryan and I are saying and they go out and do that. It’s really gratifying when you instruct them to do something and they do it. They have an opportunity to have a really good year."
Segrist said staying consistent was the key to the team getting the win, and tournaments like the Rapid City Invitational are very helpful to prepare for the pressure of the state tournament in May.
"It’s kind of scary looking at the brackets and not knowing who you’re going to play, so it’s really good to practice that maturity because you don’t know if you’re going to be playing this kid from this school so it’s good," he said.
The big stage is something coaches like as well. The schedule is almost as full as during a state tournament, and St. Thomas More coach Andy Shaw described the invitational as a mini state tournament.
"What we’re most pleased with is the way they’ve bounced back. We had some tough matches early, but they’ve competed the rest of the way and it’s fun to see that," he said. "It showed early on how young we are, our eyes got kind of big, like a deer in the headlights, and they settled down and got better. Mentally it’s different than playing a dual, it’s a marathon not a sprint."
Brandon Valley took first in the other two doubles flights. In flight two, Jacob Frantzen and Evan Talcott topped Stevens' Michael Tang and Max Riker 6-1, 6-0.
"We haven’t played a lot of tennis and Brandon Valley is such a solid team," Olson said. "The two doubles are just big and strong. I don’t know if we believed we could compete with them but they’re one of the best teams we’ll see all year."
In flight three Andrew Hanson and Lucas Johnson defeated Mitchell's Macon Larson and Ben Helleloid 6-0, 6-3.
"Our three doubles beat a couple of teams they had lost to and got into the semifinal match and had tons of opportunities but just couldn’t get it done," Olson said. "They’re young and inexperienced but they’re getting better and have good attitudes."
Rapid City Christian coach Sterling Greni said he was pleased with how the Comets played Friday, but hopes they can do better Saturday.
"We’re doing okay today, we ran into some tough competition," Greni said. "We’re not doing as well as I had hoped but I’m still positive about the kids and how hard they’re playing."
The singles competition of the Rapid City Invitational continues this morning from Sioux Park. Matches begin at 8 a.m.