The annual Pheasants Forever Banquet will be back at the North Hall of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Saturday.
The banquet is the only fundraiser of the year for the Rapid City chapter of the organization.
Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $60, which includes $35 for a membership and $25 for dinner. Membership includes five magazines a year.
The banquet hall holds 400 people. Chapter president Karl Castor said 20 guns will be auctioned of. There will be kids and women's raffles and in addition to guns, art will also be raffled off.
Castor said all the money stays in the area, with the exception of the membership fee. He estimated that the chapter usually nets $50,000 from the event, which will go to roughly 15 projects in the next year, all within 100 miles of Rapid City.
Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. with a live auction at 7:30 p.m. but Castor said those who wish to attend should come early because there will be games, as well as a silent auction and plenty of activities for kids.
GFP Commission proposes fishing regulation changes
Last week, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed to eliminate fish possession limits at an angler’s permanent residence. Possession limits do not have a biological impact on fish populations. While possession at a permanent residence will be unlimited, possession limits would remain in place for transporting fish and for storing fish at other locations. This change would provide flexibility in how and when anglers keep and store fish.
The Commission also proposed to repeal liberalized fishing regulations. “Whenever a fish kill on a lake is anticipated, historically, the Department utilized liberalized regulations to allow people to take more fish prior to them dying,” stated Geno Adams, GFP fisheries program administrator. “When these regulations were instituted, fish were already dying and not susceptible to angling. The Department has not used liberalized fishing rules for some time and they were not effective in accomplishing intended goals.”
In addition, the Commission also proposed to remove the closed fishing seasons for game fish on Minnesota/South Dakota border waters. This removal would reduce regulation complexity and increase recreational opportunities for anglers. The Commission also proposed to remove spring stream closures in eastern South Dakota, in association with opening spearing for northern pike and catfish year-round on all waters except those managed for muskies.
The GFP Commission will finalize these fishing proposals in October. The public hearing will be held Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. at Cadillac Jacks in Deadwood. Individuals can also provide written comments on proposals by sending them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501, or online at https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the Commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing.