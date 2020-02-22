Philip Area wins Region 4B championship; Custer second

Philip Area claimed four weight-class championships and the Scotties scored 201.5 team points to edge Custer for top honors in the Region 4B high school wrestling tournament Saturday at Ginsbach Gymnasium in Hill City.

All four Region 4B champions from Philip Area entered the tournament ranked by Dakota Grappler, led by junior Cody Donnelly, who came into Saturday’s region tournament ranked No. 1 in the 195-pound weight class. Donnelly (20-0) kept his perfect record intact, beating Harding County senior Sam Adams (42-4) by pinfall at the 1:17 mark of their title match.

The other Scotties who claimed Region 4B weight class championships came in the lighter weight classes, and two were eighth-graders.

Thane Simons, an eighth-grader who is ranked No. 8, improved to 22-9 on the season when he beat St. Thomas More’s Tyson Durham by pinfall at the 1:18 mark. Junior Jadyn Coller (17-2), ranked No. 3 at 132, went down a weight class and claimed the title at 126, pinning Newell’s Chase VanDerBoom at 5:29 mark. No. 3-ranked eighth-grader Burk Blasius (34-7) took a 6-2 decision from Lead-Deadwood’s Max Johnson to win the title at 138.

Custer, with 191 points to place second in the team championship, got weight-class titles from Logan Graf at 106, Brennan Hayes at 145 and Macaiah Grace at 170.