Philip Area wins Region 4B championship; Custer second

Philip Area claimed four weight-class championships and the Scotties scored 201.5 team points to edge Custer for top honors in the Region 4B high school wrestling tournament Saturday at Ginsbach Gymnasium in Hill City.
All four Region 4B champions from Philip Area entered the tournament ranked by Dakota Grappler, led by junior Cody Donnelly, who came into Saturday’s region tournament ranked No. 1 in the 195-pound weight class. Donnelly (20-0) kept his perfect record intact, beating Harding County senior Sam Adams (42-4) by pinfall at the 1:17 mark of their title match.
The other Scotties who claimed Region 4B weight class championships came in the lighter weight classes, and two were eighth-graders.
Thane Simons, an eighth-grader who is ranked No. 8, improved to 22-9 on the season when he beat St. Thomas More’s Tyson Durham by pinfall at the 1:18 mark. Junior Jadyn Coller (17-2), ranked No. 3 at 132, went down a weight class and claimed the title at 126, pinning Newell’s Chase VanDerBoom at 5:29 mark. No. 3-ranked eighth-grader Burk Blasius (34-7) took a 6-2 decision from Lead-Deadwood’s Max Johnson to win the title at 138.
Custer, with 191 points to place second in the team championship, got weight-class titles from Logan Graf at 106, Brennan Hayes at 145 and Macaiah Grace at 170.
Graf (23-1), winner of the 106-pound title at the Rapid City Invitational in December, entered the tournament unranked, despite losing only once this season. The Wildcat sophomore, who finished fourth at state in 2019, downed Stanley County’s Chase Hanson by technical fall.
Hayes (33-13) won at 145 when Philip Area’s Blair Blasius forfeited the title match.
Grace (42-5), ranked No. 4 at 170 and an eighth-place finisher at state last year, pinned the Scotties’ Greyson DeVries in 2:51 to claim the crown at 170.
Lead-Deadwood, which placed third in the team standings with 156 points, was the only other school to have more than one individual champion.
Top-ranked Rob Lester (37-2), a fifth-place finisher at 285 state in 2019, needed only 30 seconds to pin Dylan Endres of Stanley County to win the heavyweight championship. The ’Diggers Dominic Lucero took the 152-pound title, beating Irail Griffin of Custer by 9-6 decision.
Other weight class winners were Lyman senior Bryson Muirhead (44-8), 113 pounds, by 6-4 decision over Braden Weiss of Hills City; Mobridge-Pollock senior Jacob Steiger (42-7), 132, medical forfeit over Bennett County senior Jared Harris; Bennett County senior Weston Ireland (41-8), 160, who took a 4-0 decision from Elijah Steele of Custer; Newell sophomore Caleb McGregor, 182, who pinned Lyman’s Gunner Johnson at the 2:20 mark; and Hot Springs junior Marcus Harkless, who defeated Harding County’s Grey Gilbert by pinfall at the 2:34 mark.
The 2020 state wrestling tournament awaits qualifying wrestlers and teams in both Class A and B next Thursday through Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.
Weight-class championships begin wrestling at 9 a.m. MT Thursday with the quarterfinals to follow at 3 p.m. The state team dual tournament will starts at 4 p.m. Thursday with the quarterfinal duals.
Action Friday starts at 8 a.m. with the first two rounds of individual wrestlebacks. The individual championship semifinals follow at approximately 11:30 a.m. The team dual championships dominate the evening session Friday, starting at 4 p.m. with the championship dual scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, wrestling begins with individual consolation round matches at 10 a.m. State championship matches will start around 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
TODD COUNTY 83, WHITE RIVER 77: The Falcons held on in the fourth quarter for the win over the Tigers Saturday night in Mission.
Todd County led for much of the game and jumped out to a 22-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and were up 39-35 at halftime. White River closed the game to 60-58 heading into the fourth.
Bryce Hammer paced the Falcons with 22 points, followed by Jalen Bear Robe with 16 points and 12 rebounds, Tyson Iyotte with 16 and Ashaun Roach-Valandra with 10 points and five assists.
No results were made available for White River.
Todd County finished the regular season at 11-9, while White River, 16-3, will be at Lyman Friday to close its regular season.
ST. THOMAS MORE 86, HILL CITY 22: The Top-ranked Cavaliers held the Rangers to one point in the second half for the big win.
STM held a comfortable 51-21 halftime lead and blanked Hill City in the third and allowed the one free trow in the fourth.
Ryder Kirsch led the Cavs with 18 points, with Connor Hollenbeck adding 15. Caden Casey and Charlie Larson both scores nine points.
Kobe Main led Hill City with 10 points.
St. Thomas More, 17-0, is at Belle Fourche Tuesday, while Hill City, 5-14, is at Custer Tuesday.