Despite the cold and wet weather over the past few days, Region 6B golfers took the course at Hart Ranch looking to get some shots in before the start of the state tournament in early June.
It was business as usual for the Philip boys and Newell girls as each were able to top their respective divisions in a tournament that was originally scheduled for Monday.
The Scotties earned the team title with a score of 280, followed by Newell with 300 and White River with 348.
Wall took third with 352 and Harding County rounded out the top five with 370.
Keldon Fitzgerald of Philip earned medalist honors with 89, followed closely by Chase VanDerBoom of Newell with 91 and Riley Rankin of Jones County with 93.
Philip teammates McCoy Peterson and Carson Hamill took fourth and fifth with 95 and 96, while Morgan Fedderson of Jones County and Reid Hansen of Wall tied for sixth with 97 apiece.
TJ Beardt of White River took eighth with 99, Huttson Weeldreyer of Newell earned ninth place with 101 and Jesse McCann of Harding County rounded out the individual top 10 with 104.
You have free articles remaining.
On the girls’ side, the Irrigators topped the team standings with 316, White River was second with 333 and Bison earned third with 353.
Jones County finished fourth with 404 and Bennett County closed out the team standings with 411.
Philip’s Josie Rush earned medalist honors on the girls’ side, running past the rest of the field with a 90.
Abbie Nelson of Newell was second with 101, followed by Allison Kahler of Bison and Kassidy Weeldreyer of Newell in a tie for fourth with 105 apiece.
Kelsey Morrison took fifth with 106, Karlie Cameron of White River was sixth with 107 and Greta Anderson of Bison earned seventh with 108.
Katie McTaggart of Newell finished in eighth with 110, while Callie Schaffer of Timber Lake and Kamri Kittleson of Jones County tied for ninth with 113 apiece.
The Class B State tournament kicks off June 3 in Mitchell.