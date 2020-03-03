Phillips, Stanton earn Hall of Fame honors

He ranks 10th all-time in South Dakota victories with 577 — compiling career records of 98-54 (girls) and 479-276 (boys). Trett guided Northwestern’s boys to state Class B titles in 1989 and 1991 and Sioux Falls Washington’s boys to state Class AA titles in 2001 and 2003. Northwestern made eight trips to state and Washington 10 during Trett’s tenure.

Trett is past president of the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. His coaching honors included — 1990 Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, finalist for National Coach of the Year in 2004, five-time SDBCA Regional Coach of the year and a two-time Sioux Falls Public School Coach of the Year. He also received a Distinguished Service Award from Valley City State

He has been inducted into the Oakes High School Hall of Fame, Sioux Falls Washington Hall of Fame, South Dakota Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Kolb participated in all sports before graduating from Leola High School in 1943 and South Dakota State University in 1951 — before embarking on a lengthy and successful high school coaching career at Ree Heights, Forestburg, Egan, Deubrook and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

He began his coaching career in Ree Heights in 1954 by coaching all sports. Girls basketball was not an official sport yet, but he did lead the team to two undefeated seasons.