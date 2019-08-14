In a sport where height isn’t necessarily a prerequisite to success, having a head above the competition, and a bit of bulk to go with it, can sometimes be a distinct advantage according to Rapid City Stevens senior Chris Bauer.
“I think my strengths are with my height and strength that makes it hard to push me off the ball,” said Bauer, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound center back, who will be expected to anchor the Stevens back row thereby helping to perpetuate a Raider tradition of outstanding defensive soccer.
A soccer junkie, Bauer jumps into his final season of Raider blue following a busy summer honing his skills.
“I had a pretty busy summer. I did some men’s league soccer and a little bit of club, and then pretty much right into high school,” Bauer said of a soccer career that came about somewhat by accident. “I was playing baseball when I was young, and I felt like I needed something else to do. And the idea of being able to run around and kick a ball sounded like fun.”
Bauer will be counted upon to kick the ball around particularly well this season as the Raiders lost first team all-state defender Ian Helgeson as well as back liner Chase Culbertson to graduation.
Fortunately, for the Raiders starting goalie Carter Waggoner does return, and Bauer will bring two years of varsity experience to the demanding role of providing protection for his teammate, a role Bauer enjoys.
“You have to be able to see everything and help direct people to where they should go and help find passing lanes," Bauer said. “Someone who can control the tempo of the game and who can control the ball and not get freaked out when somebody is running at them who is bigger and faster than you and not panic.”
Add a willingness to assume a leadership when necessary and a midfielder par excellence is born.
“If you don’t talk, that’s when you make mistakes and people score on you,” Bauer said. “And if you don’t communicate at other times, you can lose a chance to score. And it’s really fun trying to keep the legacy of Stevens' competitiveness. With a new coach (first year coach Jeff Fierro) trying to learn new tactics is sometimes hard, but once we figure it out should be easy. We have a balanced team this year and should so well.”
And for Bauer, that success will hopefully extend beyond high school.
“I plan on playing soccer in college,” he added. “I’m looking at Northwestern Community college or Sheridan College in Wyoming. And then after getting an associate degree (business), I can perhaps continue to play at a four-year college.”
Bauer and his Raider teammates kick off the season Aug. 23, hosting Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Park (6 p.m.).
CLASS AA BOYS PREVIEW
RAPID CITY STEVENS – First year coach Jeff Fierro takes over the reins of a Raider squad that went 10-4-2 last season and closed out the season with a loss to Sioux Falls Washington in the state quarterfinals. Returning seniors include Carter Waggoner, Bauer, Ethan Ellender, Michael Thomas and Corrin Burke.
“We have five or six seniors coming back and I feel like we have a very good corps group coming in at every grade level,” Fierro said. “We have a strong defense, a composed midfield, and an attacking offense and will be trying to build off the tradition of years past both in soccer and in the overall tradition at Stevens.”
The Raiders open the season Aug.23, hosting Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Park.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL: Head coach Joe Sabrowski begins his 14th season as the Cobbler mentor off an 8-3-3 campaign in 2018 that saw Central advance to the Class AA semifinals before falling to Aberdeen Central (2-1). And while first team all-state goal keeper, Dawson Fairchild (currently competing at the University of Mary), fellow all-state defender, Erik Keohane, does return though currently recovering from injury.
“He is our senior and returning captain and our top defender last year so it’s exciting to have Erik back there running the show,” Sabrowski said. “Eli Brink, a senior, and Jayden Stephens (Jr.) will be key for us this year. And Quincy Warren, a junior, who was injured last year, is healthy and is doing well in box for us. We have a lot of new faces and will be rebuilding the midfield. We have some returnees, but I have a lot of young guys and having them develop the chemistry and learning to work together and trust each other will be the key.”
The Cobblers open the season Saturday, hosting Belle Fourche (11 a.m.) at Sioux Park.
DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN: Head coach Doug Kenoyer returns 10 starters from a team that went 2-10 last season. Among the returnees are five seniors (Kyle Garrigan, Ryan Tompkins, Dawson Kenoyer, Payton Causey, and Carter Shackleton) and five juniors. Kenoyer expects big things from junior Lukas Markussen and sophomore Christian Reuppel as well. The goal in 2019 will be to improve and be competitive with the traditionally strong Rapid City programs.
The Patriots open the season Tuesday in Belle Fourche (6 p.m.).
SPEARFISH: Veteran coach Jim Hill returns a host of players from last year’s squad (12-3-2) that advanced to the Class AA semifinals before falling to Sioux Falls Washington (2-1). Seven seniors — Ryan Rafferty, Cash Clendenen, Holden Owen, James Odenbach, Ryan Peldo, Carson Isburg and Jackson Jones along with seven juniors provide the necessary experience to key another strong state title run.
The Spartans open the season in Huron on Friday in Huron (5 p.m. MT).
STURGIS BROWN: Coach Ty Louder, in his fifth year atop the Scooper program, looks to improve last year’s 3-7-2 record behind the play of returning letter winners Gabe Rambow (Sr.), Gabe Nelson (Sr.), Mason Neumiller (Sr.), and juniors Kale Dennis, Jared Sailer, Jax Schuster, Taylor Tobias, Brodie Eisenbraun and Kyle Cutts. Sophomore Ray Henderson and 8th grader Luke Hosman are expected to contribute as well. Louder has set three goals for his team this season: 1) improve their record, 2) host a playoff game, and 3) score over 30 goals on the season.
The Scoopers open the season Friday, in Mitchell (6 p.m. CT).
CLASS A BOYS
ST. THOMAS MORE: Coach Pete Sales’ Cavaliers (17 years at the helm) move into rebuilding mode following a stellar 2018 season (10-5-1 and a trip to the state semifinals), and the graduation of 14 seniors. Returnees include senior Liam Yantes and brothers Andrew and Sam Evans.
“The obvious ones coming back are the Evans boys, Andrew (Sr.) and Sam (Jr). Those are our big standouts coming back,” Sales said. “We will not be as defensive heavy as we have been in the past, but the way the guys are working together already, I would say possession will be our strength. We have two seniors and Sam will be our only junior and after that the biggest group after will be freshmen, but we’ve been there before and will be back.”
The Cavaliers open the season on Tuesday in Hot Springs (6 p.m.).
BELLE FOURCHE: Coach Anthony Bradley’s Broncs will depend upon youth to improve upon last year’s 3-10-2 record. Top contributors are expected to be sophomores Conrad Schreier and Ethan Jensen and freshmen Brayden Carbajal Anthony Staley. Seniors Barak Minor, Cordell Seyersdahl, Crus Kellem, John Baxendale, and Ethan Jones are on the roster as well. Despite the youth movement in progress, Bradley hopes to see his squad competitive, improving with each game, and competing for a playoff spot.
The Broncs open the season on Tuesday, hosting Hot Springs (4 p.m.).
HOT SPRINGS – No report received