Pierre, Moser top RC Triangular

Led by Mikah Moser, the Pierre gymnastics team took home the top spot at the Rapid City Triangular Saturday at Rapid City High School.

The Governors led the team standings with 135.850 points, while Rapid City Central was second with 125.700 and Rapid City Stevens rounded out the top three with 98.050.

Moser, a senior, led the rest of the field in the all-around with a score of 37.600.

She won two of the four individual competitions and tied for first in another.

Moser took first in vault with a score of 9.400, she won bars with 9.450 and followed it with a tie for first with Ciara Sieveke of Central with 9.500 apiece in beam.

Sieveke, while winning the floor competition with 9.300, took second place in vault (8.700), bars (9.200) and wasn’t far off in the all-around, finishing with 36.700.

Kendall Diehl of Stevens wasn’t far behind in every competition as she tied for third in the vault with Matayah Yellow Mule of Central with 8.600 each.

Diehl also took third in the bars (8.600), beam (9.200), floor (8.800) and all-around (35.200).