Pierre, Moser top RC Triangular

Led by Mikah Moser, the Pierre gymnastics team took home the top spot at the Rapid City Triangular Saturday at Rapid City High School.
The Governors led the team standings with 135.850 points, while Rapid City Central was second with 125.700 and Rapid City Stevens rounded out the top three with 98.050.
Moser, a senior, led the rest of the field in the all-around with a score of 37.600.
She won two of the four individual competitions and tied for first in another.
Moser took first in vault with a score of 9.400, she won bars with 9.450 and followed it with a tie for first with Ciara Sieveke of Central with 9.500 apiece in beam.
Sieveke, while winning the floor competition with 9.300, took second place in vault (8.700), bars (9.200) and wasn’t far off in the all-around, finishing with 36.700.
Kendall Diehl of Stevens wasn’t far behind in every competition as she tied for third in the vault with Matayah Yellow Mule of Central with 8.600 each.
Diehl also took third in the bars (8.600), beam (9.200), floor (8.800) and all-around (35.200).
Rapid City Central and Stevens will be back at it when they travel to Sioux Falls for the state qualifier on Friday.
Boys Basketball
TIMBER LAKE 63, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 55: The Panthers pulled away in the second half as they dropped Rapid City Christian Saturday night in Timber Lake.
Isaac Kraft led the way for the Panthers with 17 points, while Hank Kraft and Matt Jewett added 13 points apiece.
Ethan Wipf paced the Comets with 19 points, Sam Schlabach had 14 points and eight rebounds and Jack Roisum finished with 10 points.
Timber Lake (7-3) will host Dupree on Tuesday, while Rapid City Christian (7-5) is at Kadoka Area on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 58, TIMBER LAKE 38: Rapid City Christian took a 31-13 lead into the half and didn’t look back as it picked up a win over Timber Lake on Saturday.
Olivia Kieffer led all scorers with 31 points, Sarah Burkhalter added 14 points and Abby Pierce finished with nine.
Burkhalter led the team in rebounds with 11, while Kieffer chipped in with nine rebounds and six assists.
Carlie Lawrence led the Panthers with 18 points.
Rapid City Christian (9-6) will play at Kadoka Area on Thursday, while Timber Lake (3-7) travels to Harding County on Monday.
High School Wrestling
Stevens tops field at Belle Fourche Invitational
The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team earned the top spot at the Belle Fourche Invitational with a final score of 305 points.
Sturgis was a close second with 298.5, Spearfish took third with 162.5, Custer was fourth with 127 and Belle Fourche rounded out the top five with 126.
The Raiders finished the tournament with five first place winners, starting with Jack Schoenhard at 106 pounds.
Darrien Malone finished first at 126 pounds, Declan Malone won at 138, Cooper Voorhees led the way at 160 and Caleb Brink took the top spot at 170.
The Scoopers finished with three first place winners, including Kaden Olson at 113, Kelton Olson at 120 and Brett Konst at 152.
Other winners include Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish (132 pounds), Brennan Hanes of Custer (145), Caleb McGregor of Newell (182), Sam Adams of Harding County (195), Evan Hehr of Spearfish (220) and Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood (285).
Cobblers take third in Brookings
Rapid City Central had a pair of wrestlers take first place in their respective divisions as the Cobblers finished in third at the Les Tlustos Brookings Invitational on Saturday.
Brandon Valley led the way for in the team standings with 233, followed closely by Pierre with 231.5 and the Cobblers finished third with 141.5.
Kadyn Kraye (138 pounds) and Wyatt Jungclaus (170) led Central with first place finishes.
Runner-ups for the Cobblers included Cael Larson at 120 pounds, TJ Morrison at 145 and Brayden Burrus at 152.
Rapid City Central will host Campbell County, Wyo., on Tuesday.