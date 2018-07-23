A big fifth inning led the Pierre Trappers to a blowout victory over the Spearfish Sasquatch 21-3 at Hyde Stadium in Pierre Monday night.
The Trappers scored 10 runs in the fifth inning, and they left the yard twice in the game, once off the bat of Tate Ellison and the other homer came from former Rapid City Post 320 player Seth Brewer.
Luke DeGrammont took the loss on the mound for Spearfish, going 4 2/3 innings while allowing 14 hits, 12 earned runs, walking two and striking out one. Jackson Arnsdorf came in for relief and went 3 1/3 innings where he allowed eight hits, three earned runs, two walks while striking out three.
Tom Imholte got the scoring started for the Sasquatch in the top of the first by scoring off a fielder's choice but Pierre responded with six runs in the bottom of the second and two in the third.
After the 10-run fifth the Trappers scored one run in the sixth, Spearfish scored two in the seventh and Pierre added two in the eighth.
Pierre, 26-25, and Spearfish, 19-29, will play against each other tonight at Hyde Stadium at 5:35 p.m.
Black Hills Amateur City Tournament schedule announced
The Black Hills Amateur League City Tournament will begin Thursday at McKeague Field.
Games begin Thursday at 7 p.m. when the No. 2 seed Drillers take on the No. 3 seed Red Angels. Friday at 7 p.m. the No. 1 seed A's will face the No. 4 seed Blue Angels.
Winners will advance to the winner's bracket while the losing teams go to the loser's bracket, all games in those brackets will be Saturday. The championship series will be Sunday at 1 p.m.
East vs. West challenge to come to Black Hills State in 2019
The East vs. West Challenge presented by Sanford Health features Augustana University, Northern State University, Black Hills State University and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
The event will be played four consecutive years with rotating venues.
2018: Sanford Pentagon
2019: Black Hills State University
2020: Sanford Pentagon
2021: Northern State University
Tickets for the 2018 event go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 24.
The Sanford Pentagon will host a two-day NCAA Division II men’s college basketball event Nov. 16-17 that matches two teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference against two teams from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Eight Hardrockers named to NABC Honor Court
The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team announced in a release that eight members have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honor Court Monday.
The NABC Honors Court recognizes those men’s collegiate basketball student athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. The NABC Honors Court recognizes the talents and gifts that these men possess off the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.
The eight Hardrocker scholar-athletes recipients include: Logan Ehlers, Tristan Von Nieda, Jack Fiddler, Jake Heath, Jacob Anastasi, Jordan Rood, Troy Brady and Trey Smith.
“It is an honor to coach some of the top scholar-athletes in the country at South Dakota Mines,” coach Jason Henry said in the release. “With the continued help of faculty and staff at our institution we know our guys are in good hands and will be successful in the classroom.”