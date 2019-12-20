Pine Ridge boys edge Todd County

The Pine Ridge boys’ basketball team bounced back from a loss Thursday as it edged Todd County 65-61 for a spot in the fifth-place game on the third day of the Lakota Nation Invitational on Friday.
The Falcons had a good first half as they jumped out to a 34-30 advantage.
However, the Thorpes refused to go away as they gained the second half momentum and outscored Todd County 35-27 for the win.
Shelby Steele led Pine Ridge with 14 points, Charles Pacer had 11 points and Charles Schrader finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
Bryce Hammer paced the Falcons with 20 points, followed by Slade Cournoyer with 11 points and Jaylen Bear Robe with 10.
The Thorpes will play Cheyenne-Eagle Butte for fifth place today at 11:30 a.m., while Todd County takes on Omaha Nation at 2:30 p.m.
CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 79, OMAHA NATION 70: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte outscored Omaha Nation 43-34 in the second half on Friday.
Nevyn Mendoza led the Braves with 21 points, Spencer Moran added 19 points, Rance Harrison had 17 points and Leon Brown Otter finished with 12.
Sakoy Websterof Omaha Nation led all scorers with 24 points, Sam Hundley chipped in with 19 points and Kaden Sheridan tallied 10.
Paha Sapa
MARTY INDIAN 80, CUSTER 77: Xavier Hare scored 27 points to lead a balanced Marty offense to a win over Custer on Friday.
Torrey Bohannon chipped in with 19 points for the Braves, while Alex Cournoyer finished with 14.
Jace Kelley paced the Wildcats with 29 points, while Brody Martinez had 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Marty will play Little Wound for the consolation title today at 1 p.m., while Custer takes on Lower Brule for third place at 11:30 a.m.
LITTLE WOUND 61, LOWER BRULE 57: The Mustangs outscored Lower Brule 38-22 in the second half as they advanced to the consolation title.
Trey Yellow Boy paced Little Wound with 16 points, Ralph Bear Killer IV added 15 points and Dylan Cuny finished with 10.
Lower Brule’s Baptiste Pourier led all scorers with 31 points, followed Brian LaRoche Jr., who had 16 points.
OELRICHS 64, SANTEE 45: The Tigers cruised to a spot in the fifth place game with a win over Santee on Friday.
Benny Benson had a big game for Oelrichs as he finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Wendell Archambeau led the way for Santee with 16 points, while Austin Saul chipped in with 13 points and 11 boards.
The Tigers will play St. Francis today at 11:30 a.m., while Santee plays Crazy Horse for seventh place at 2:30 p.m.
ST. FRANCIS 60, CRAZY HORSE 53: Traven Traversie scored 17 points, Tyrese Larvie added 15 points and Caylen Clairmeont finished with 10 to lead the Warriors past Crazy Horse on Friday.
Devon Spotted War Bonnett chipped in with eight points and 13 rebounds for St. Francis.
Joseph Brown and Jacob Zundel led the way for the Chiefs with 16 points apiece, while Kade Ashely finished with 10.
Girls
Makosica
CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 51, CUSTER 48: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte advanced to the fifth-place game with a win over the Wildcats on Friday.
After going into the opening half tied at 22-all, the Braves pulled away in the fourth to pick up the win.
Markee Shaving led the way for Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with 19 points, while Mia Paris chipped in with 11.
Kelsey Herman paced Custer with 16 points, followed by Kellyn Kortemeyer, who added 11 points and pulled in 15 rebounds.
The Braves will play Little Wound in the fifth place game today at 10 a.m., while Custer plays Todd County for seventh at 1:30.
LITTLE WOUND 81, TODD COUNTY 57: Led by four double figure scorers, Little Wound earned a win over Todd County.
The Mustangs had little trouble Friday as they jumped out to a 40-21 lead at the end of the first half.
Melina Shangreaux led Little Wound with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Macy Rouillard chipped in with 19 points.
Sophia Hatten added 12 points for the Mustangs and Zoe Long Soldier finished with 10.
Kelsie Herman had another big game for the Falcons with 34 point and eight rebounds, while Bretany White Hat had 11 points.
Paha Sapa
ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 64, OMAHA NATION 61: The Warriors held off a late rally to defeat Omaha Nation on Friday.
Jazlea Arcoren paced St. Francis with 30 points, while Sharlee Kills In Sight finished with 11 points.
Deondra Blackbird led the way for Omaha Nation with 16 points, Karleigh Miller added 14 points and Sylvia Valentino had 10.
The Warriors will play Lower Brule at the Civic Center for the Consolation title today at 10 a.m., while Omaha Nation and Oelrichs square off for third at the Ice Arena at 10 a.m.
LOWER BRULE 37, OELRICHS 31: Lower Brule earned its spot in the Consolation title with a win over Oelrichs on Friday.
Bariah LaRoche led the Sioux with 10 points, Justina Brouse-Grassrope added nine points and Molly Little finished with eight rebounds.
Crystal Stands paced the Tigers with nine points, while Jada Rouillard led the team in rebounds with 11.
SANTEE 61, MARTY INDIAN 60: Despite trailing at the half, Santee outscored Marty 38-27 in the second, as it advanced to the fifth place game.
Hannah Sheridan led Santee with 25 points, while Heaven Rave added 20.
Julia Standing Cloud paced Marty with 14 points, followed by Markayla Yellow Horse, who had 11.
Santee will take on Tiospa Zina today at 10 a.m., and Marty will play Crazy Horse in the seventh place game at 1 p.m.
TIOSPA ZINA 57, CRAZY HORSE 42: Zaylise Rainbow scored 17 points to lead the Wambdi to a win over Crazy Horse on Friday.
Omariya Bernard added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Tiospa Zina, while Kennadee Bissonette finished with 10 points.
Sequioa Bettelyoun paced the Chiefs with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Quentina Standing Soldier added 11 boards and Amber Terkindersen had 10.