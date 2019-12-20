Pine Ridge boys edge Todd County

LITTLE WOUND 81, TODD COUNTY 57: Led by four double figure scorers, Little Wound earned a win over Todd County.

The Mustangs had little trouble Friday as they jumped out to a 40-21 lead at the end of the first half.

Melina Shangreaux led Little Wound with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Macy Rouillard chipped in with 19 points.

Sophia Hatten added 12 points for the Mustangs and Zoe Long Soldier finished with 10.

Kelsie Herman had another big game for the Falcons with 34 point and eight rebounds, while Bretany White Hat had 11 points.

Paha Sapa

ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 64, OMAHA NATION 61: The Warriors held off a late rally to defeat Omaha Nation on Friday.

Jazlea Arcoren paced St. Francis with 30 points, while Sharlee Kills In Sight finished with 11 points.

Deondra Blackbird led the way for Omaha Nation with 16 points, Karleigh Miller added 14 points and Sylvia Valentino had 10.

The Warriors will play Lower Brule at the Civic Center for the Consolation title today at 10 a.m., while Omaha Nation and Oelrichs square off for third at the Ice Arena at 10 a.m.