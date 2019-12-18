The Pine Ridge Thorpes boys' basketball team survived the early storm by St. Francis and then put one on the Warriors in the second half for an 82-64 win in both teams' opener of the 43rd annual Lakota Nation Invitational Wednesday at Barnett Arena.
St. Francis came out on fire and led Pine Ridge by 15 points midway through the first half, only to see the Thorpes chip away and cut the lead to two at halftime, before dominating the second half, leading by as much as 20 late.
The Thorpes were in a bit of survival mode in their first game of the season, but once they settled down, they were okay, head coach Casey Means said.
"We were playing helter skelter for the first game, playing at their tempo," Means said. "We want to play transition, but we want to be under control. I think it has a lot to do with our chemistry, we a lot of new placers and stuff. After we figured that out, slowed down to play our game, and pushed when it was there, we could take our shots."
After Traven Traversie's three-point play put the Warriors up 28-13, Pine Ridge began to settle down. The first half ended on seven straight 3-pointers — five by the Thorpes.
Charles Schrader and Shelby Steele both hit two 3-pointers and one by teammate Bradley Jensen to cut the St. Francis lead to 36-34 at the halftime break.
"We have a young team so they had some jitters coming out ... first game in the LNI," Schrader said. "Once they see somebody with confidence step up, then we all got going."
Mankato LeBeau hit a pair of 3-pointers and added a free throw as the Thorpes scored the first 11 points of the second half. A three-point play by LeBeau, a fastbreak basket by Charles Pacer and a putback by Steele put the Thorpes up by 14 with 5:55 to go and they never looked back.
"I was just trying to get my rotation right on my bench and Chucky Pacer came in and played lights out, and Bradley Jensen played well. I'm pretty proud of them," Means said. "It was a team thing. Once we buckled down on defense, we started talking, and started working the ball on offense. Everything started clicking our way."
The Thorpes would go on to out-rebound the Warriors 34-25 in the game, led by Schrader's 15 boards. He also led the team in scoring with 20 points.
"We had some problems rebounding in the first half and we stepped up there in the second half, and that really helped us," Schrader said. "And we just pushed the pace, and got the deflections on defense."
Steele finished with 16 points, followed by Pacer with 14 — all in the second half — and LeBeau with 11.
Caylen Clairmont led all scorers with 24 points for St. Francis (0-2), while Traversie scored 10.
Means said the Thorpes needed a good test out of the gates and got one from the Warriors.
"This team has been together since last March since we lost to Tea Area. They have been working hard, we just have to get our chemistry together," he said. "But we're fast, we can shoot. We have size and length. Some of these guys have to take their growing pains by March and we'll be good to go. That is what we are preparing for — March. Not just the start of the season, I know we have the LNI, but March. We're looking forward to the bigger picture."
Pine Ridge will face Tiospa Zina Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Barnett Arena.
"We're coming in here with the mentality of winning it, for sure," Schrader said of the four-day tournament. "We just have to take it one game at a time, so we'll see who comes tomorrow."
St. Francis will drop down to the Paha Sapa bracket and take on Marty, also at 4:30 p.m. in the Ice Arena.