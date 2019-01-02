The Pine Ridge girls' basketball team held on to edge Red Cloud 58-56 Wednesday night in Pine Ridge.
The game was postponed from Tuesday night.
After a 14-14 tie at the end of the first, the Lady Thorpes appeared to take control, leading by as much as 17 points and by 14, 51-37 going into the fourth period.
But Red Cloud battled back and got within four with under a minute to play and was able to cut the lead to two at the end, but cold get no closer.
Duka Thompson paced the Lady Thorpes with 15 points, four steals and four rebounds. Taysha Big Crow added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Haylee Langdeau had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Red Cloud was paced by Stevi Fallis with 17 points. Moriah Morrisette had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Sharissa Haas grabbed 10 rebounds.
Red Cloud held a 42-32 rebounding edge, but the Lady Thorpes forced 24 Lady Crusader turnovers, to just 10 of their own.
Pine Ridge, 7-1, is at Lower Brule Saturday and Red Cloud, 4-4, hosts Belle Fourche Saturday.
Kelley's late layup pushes South Dakota past Denver
DENVER — Cody Kelley scored the game-winning layup with seven seconds left to give South Dakota a 71-70 victory over Denver on Wednesday night.
South Dakota's Brandon Armstrong hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 55 with about 10 minutes to play. The Coyotes led until Ronnie Harrell Jr. made the second of two free throws to put Denver up 70-69 with 21 seconds left. Kelley then drove the lane, pumped once and scored off the glass. Harrell missed a jumper with three seconds remaining.
Triston Simpson scored 20 points and Trey Burch-Manning had 18 to lead South Dakota (7-8, 1-1 Summit League). The duo made seven of the Coyotes' 12 3-pointers. Kelley finished with five points, five rebounds and four assists.
Joe Rosga scored 19 points and Ade Murkey had 17 for Denver (5-12, 0-3), which shot 50 percent from the field but just 3 of 10 from long range.
Sturgis Brown Hall of Fame Class of 2019 announced
The Sturgis Brown athletic department has announced the members of the 2019 Hall of Fame Class. They are Tim Potts and Jerrid Goebel. These two contributors have been invaluable resources and stakeholders in the Meade School District for many years and continue even today to give back to the school and its student athletes.
Potts is a longtime photographer for Sturgis activities as he donates these pictures to the school enabling the production of the senior collages given to each senior at the end of each season. He also emails individual families and provides them pictures of their student athlete.
Dr. Goebel and his co-workers and staff provide free physicals in August each fall taking the pressure of scheduling physicals off parents/guardians. Dr. Goebel is also an integral part of putting together the annual Sturgis Booster Club golf tournament, one of the Booster Clubs biggest fundraisers. He is also one of the Sturgis stakeholders who initiated the formation of the Sturgis Youth Basketball Club, which provides opportunities for boys and girls throughout the late fall into the early spring.
Potts and Goebel will be recognized Jan. 24 during the Sturgis boys' and girls' basketball doubleheader with St. Thomas More.
Second Hockey Day South Dakota set
Hockey Day South Dakota will be held in Rapid City Jan. 12 with youth games at the Rushmore Thunderdome and Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, topped by a Rapid City Rush game that night.
At the Thunderdome, Rushmore Mites practice will see Mini Mites at 8:30 a.m., L1 at 9:30 a.m. and LS/L3 at 10:30 a.m.
Game action will be:
Pee Wee Black vs. Watertown at noon; Bantam A vs. Watertown at 2 p.m.; Pee Wee Gold vs. Sioux Falls 1 at 4 p.m. and Pee Wee Black vs. Oahe at 6 p.m.
At the Civic Center:
Thunder boys JV vs. Watertown at noon, Thunder boys varsity vs. Watertown at 2 p.m. and the Rush vs. the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m.