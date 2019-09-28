Pine Ridge appeared to be the team to beat coming into this weekend’s 2019 Lakota Nation Invitational Volleyball Tournament, and the Lady Thorpes lived up to that expectation, reeling off eight consecutive wins en route to earning the title at the 25th edition Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s Barnett Arena.
The title didn’t come easily, however, as Pine Ridge (18-2) had to bounce back from a first-set loss to a surprising Custer team (7-7 record coming into the tournament) before closing out the scrappy Wildcats 23-25, 25-23, 25-16.
Pine Ridge, the winner of pool A in the round-robin format, advanced to the championship game defeating pool B runner-up, Crow Creek, 25-15, 25-22 while Custer, the pool B champion, edged White River 22-25, 25-23, 25-16 to earn a berth in the title tilt.
In the championship match, Custer (14-9) snapped a 21-all tie in the first set behind a kill by junior Heidi Moore, and then fellow junior, Sydney Gaulke, spiked a couple of big hits from her middle hitter position as the Wildcats closed out the first set win.
“We have two excellent hitters in Sydney Gaulke (nine kills) and Heidi Moore (eight kills),” Custer co-coach Miranda Jaure said. “We don’t plan to go to them all the time, but when they are on fire, we are going to get it to them.”
Custer continued to dominate play in the second set and jumped out to a 18-11 advantage before the Lady Thorpes stormed back behind kills by junior Rhiannon Little Dog (a game high 17 kills in the match) and a number of serving and attack errors by the Wildcats to draw even at 21-all.
With the match on the line for Pine Ridge, senior Taysha Big Crow took charge late taking advantage of some excellent digs by back row players and nice sets by junior Angel Walking to mix a couple of crosscourt winners with a dink to open space as the Lady Thorpes evened the match at a set apiece.
“The right and the middle are my favorite spots, and I wanted to make some big hits and help fire up my team,” Big Crow said. “We work a lot on digging and preparing for every situation that could happen and worked really hard to get here ready. And to win for the seniors is special since we really wanted this.”
Pine Ridge blew open the final set early racing out to a 19-5 lead as Custer appeared to run of out of gas. And perhaps give into a little frustration as the Thorpes consistently came up with digs on the biggest of hits.
“We focus our practices on defense and a big part of my program is the covering part and making sure that it’s always there all the time,” Pine Ridge coach Nellie Long said. “When they beat us in that first set, we were really down. But we just talked about the opportunity to be here and what we had to do to win. And Custer always battles and plays defense, so we had to work hard to find open spots.”
Despite the huge deficit, the Wildcats displayed a never-say-die attitude and closed to within 24-16 before Moriah Morrisette pushed home a winner to close out the match.
“Pine Ridge is very scrappy and we knew that coming into this game,” Jaure said. “And it was a very long tournament (Custer played seven games in pool play and two in the championship round) and I know the girls were really tired but I’m very proud of how they really pushed through there at the end.”
In addition to Little Dog’s 17 kills, Big Crow added 13 kills while Angel Walking contributed 20 assists to the Pine Ridge effort.
“They are good and I use them a lot especially against big girls,” Walking said. “And our players passed really good and that made it easy to get a chance for a kill. Even when we were down, we were convinced that this was ours, and it’s a great feeling to know that we did it.”