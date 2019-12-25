Playoff matchups: Sooner slowdown vs LSU; Clemson keys on Young

"Even when you include the tight end (Thaddeus Moss), all their guys can win the one-on-one matchups," Moorhead said.

Edwards-Helaire is nursing a hamstring injury and might not play. His versatility would be missed, though probably not as much as Oklahoma will miss defensive end Ronnie Perkins.

Perkins, who leads the Sooners in sacks with six, is reportedly suspended for the playoff.

"The key to their defense is really to get pressure with their front, the line movement and the twists and all the things they do," Baylor coach Matt Rhule said of the Sooners. "I think the loss of (Perkins) is really a big deal."

WHEN OKLAHOMA HAS THE BALL: If fans expect a typical fast-paced Big 12 offense, the Sooners might surprise them.

"They are not a high-flying tempo offense. They are pro-style, substitute personnel groupings, call two plays, getting into the right play at the line. As a result they can limit possessions," Rhule said.