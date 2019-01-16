By a pond just north of Belle Fourche, a group of hunters that had received permission to hunt mallard ducks arrived to the pond to find that someone had done their hunting for them.
Twenty eight ducks had been shot illegally, and the group reported Dec. 27 the poaching to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks game warden Bill Eastman. Eastman said some had been killed with a shot, while others had been crippled and were beyond being saved.
Eastman insists that the vast majority of the hunters in South Dakota are ethical, but in some cases poaching and illegal hunting can occur.
He said he hasn't been able to get very far in catching the culprits.
"I’d love to be able to tell you that we got all kinds of calls, and people turned the right people into me on a silver platter, but it didn’t happen," he said.
Beyond the loss of 28 mallard ducks, Eastman said there is a larger reason game violations like what happened harm the entire fabric of South Dakota's hunting history.
"Fortunately in this world there’s more ethical hunters than unethical ones like that. We don’t want unethical hunters like that to go out there and represent us in any way," he said. "Fortunately a lot of our wildlife populations are doing well, mallard ducks are doing pretty well. Overall it didn’t have a big impact on bird numbers but if everyone did that it would. What it does hurt is our hunting heritage our appearance. It gives us a black eye."
He said there many causes and reasons poaching happens, and suspects youth and inexperience may be the cause of the poaching north of Belle Fourche.
"I highly suspect that’s what this was, that’s just a gut feeling. Likely a couple of kids see some ducks land and drove over and opened fire trying to kill a couple of ducks," he said. "Maybe they have that gut feeling that it’s wrong, but they don’t really respond to it like an adult would."
Incidental game violations can also occur, according to Eastman. He said ignorance to the rules isn't an excuse, but it does sometimes occur. He stressed that conservation officers are available to explain the rules to hunters who may not know if they are about to cross a line.
He said if a violation does occur, most ethical hunters turn themselves in, which Eastman said he and other conservation officers appreciate.
A fascination with hunting big game animals can also make people act in ways they might not act normally.
"I appreciate big animals. Big, large bucks, bulls, turkeys. I love to see them but I hate to promote it with big buck contests and big bull contests because I don’t know if that’s the mindset we should be instilling in our upcoming hunters," he said. "Sometimes those big antlers make people do things they wouldn’t do otherwise."
He used the example of someone seeing a big buck over a fence or past hunting hours and taking a chance, even though it would be an illegal kill.
The other kind of poaching seems to be the most sinister in Eastman's opinion. It's the kind where someone goes out with the intention of shooting any animal, any time and any place.
"They probably don't respect any law," he said.
He stressed that most hunters would never dream of poaching in that way, but there is large black market for valuable antlers, hides and mounts of some of South Dakota's most pristine animals.
Eastman said the case isn't closed, but he doesn't intend to knock on any more doors.
If you have any information on the poaching, contact Eastman at 605-391-1575.