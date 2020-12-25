Post 22, Ciara Duffy earn state's top stories from South Dakota Sportswriters Association.

Chase Mason was one of the leaders for Harrisburg American Legion pitching staff, going 5-2 with a 1.48 earned run average and 85 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched. At the plate, he batted .248 with nine home runs, 25 RBI, 23 stolen bases and 40 runs scored.

Also a standout football and basketball player at Viborg-Hurley High School, the Nebraska baseball recruit helped Viborg-Hurley qualify for the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament. His senior season as a quarterback for the Cougars football team was cut short due to a knee injury.

Independent Female

Tessa Stoltenburg, a 2012 Watertown High School graduate, did have some success as a distance runner for the Arrow cross country and track and field teams before injuries slowed her down and derailed a potential collegiate career.

Now seemingly healthy, the 25-year-old's s running career reached new heights last February when she was one of 390 female runners to compete in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta, Ga. She is believed to be the first â€œborn and raisedâ€ South Dakota woman to compete in the marathon trials.