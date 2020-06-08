Post 22 drops doubleheader at Gillette

Arnold reached scoring position again in the top of the seventh. He drew a walk to open the inning and moved to second on a passed ball. Gillette stranded Arnold for the second time, registering a force-out and a double play to close out the game.

Starter Kaden Rice went the distance for the Roughriders to get the win. Rice gave up one run on four hits. He walked three and struck out three.

Kuehl gave up only one hit in two innings on the mound. He struck out five, but was hurt by five walks on his way to taking the loss.

GILLETTE 4, R.C. POST 22 3: The Roughriders jumped out to a 2-0 lead after an inning of play and led 4-1 after five innings before holding on for the 4-3 win in the second game of the doubleheader.

Down 4-1 heading into the top of the sixth inning, Bachman opened the frame with a single and Dylan Richey followed with a line-drive double to left field. Colton Hartford drove in Bachman with a single to pull the Hardhats within 4-2.

With Richey on third and Hartford on first, Hunter Tillery laid down a bunt that resulted in Richey getting caught in a rundown between home and third. Hartford advanced to third before Richey was called out. Hartford then scored when Peyton Tipton grounded out on a fielder’s choice to second base.