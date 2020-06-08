Post 22 drops doubleheader at Gillette

Gillette, Wyo., Post 42 dealt Rapid City Post 22 its first two losses of the 2020 season Monday. The Roughriders took the opener 5-1 and held off a late-inning comeback by the Hardhats to take a 4-3 win in the nightcap.
GILLETTE 5, R.C. POST 22 1: The Hardhats couldn’t make a quick start stand up in its 5-1 loss to the Roughriders in the first game.
Blake Weaver beat out an infield single and scored when Ryan Bachman hit a line-drive double to left field to push Post 22 up 1-0 after an inning of play.
After starting the second inning with a strikeout, Post 22 starter Bransen Kuehl walked four straight batters, leading to Gillette scoring three runs and take a lead the Roughriders wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the game.
The lone hit of the second frame came with two out when Kaleb Lewis singled to right to drive in Garrett Lynde and Zach Brown to make it 3-1 Riders.
Gillette added to its lead in the third inning. The Roughriders loaded the bases on a single, a hit batsman and a walk. After Lynde lined into a double play, Tanner Richards singled to score Cole Swisher. Hayden Sylte, who earlier reached base when he was hit by a pitch, then scored the game’s final run on an error.
Isaac Arnold ripped a line drive to right field that resulted in a one-out triple. He ended up stranded at third when a strikeout and pop-out ended the inning.
Arnold reached scoring position again in the top of the seventh. He drew a walk to open the inning and moved to second on a passed ball. Gillette stranded Arnold for the second time, registering a force-out and a double play to close out the game.
Starter Kaden Rice went the distance for the Roughriders to get the win. Rice gave up one run on four hits. He walked three and struck out three.
Kuehl gave up only one hit in two innings on the mound. He struck out five, but was hurt by five walks on his way to taking the loss.
GILLETTE 4, R.C. POST 22 3: The Roughriders jumped out to a 2-0 lead after an inning of play and led 4-1 after five innings before holding on for the 4-3 win in the second game of the doubleheader.
Down 4-1 heading into the top of the sixth inning, Bachman opened the frame with a single and Dylan Richey followed with a line-drive double to left field. Colton Hartford drove in Bachman with a single to pull the Hardhats within 4-2.
With Richey on third and Hartford on first, Hunter Tillery laid down a bunt that resulted in Richey getting caught in a rundown between home and third. Hartford advanced to third before Richey was called out. Hartford then scored when Peyton Tipton grounded out on a fielder’s choice to second base.
Gillette pitcher Matt Newlin, who relieved starter Mason Powell in the fifth inning, retired the Hardhats in order in the seventh to preserve the win.
Richey and Bachman recorded two hits each for Post 22. Kuehl and Richey had extra base hits for the Hardhats, with both hitting a double.
Post 22 starter Jake Goble gave up three runs – one earned – on three hits and a walk over four innings on the mound. He struck out three. Arnold worked two innings in relief, giving up one run and two hits over two innings. He also struck out three and walked one.
Post 22 (2-2) is back in action Wednesday. The Hardhats play Sturgis in doubleheader action starting at 5 p.m. at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!