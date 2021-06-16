Post 22 edges Post 320 on Ryker Henne walk-off double in bottom of the 10th

Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said his team did a great job from the first pitch to the last pitch.

“They gave it everything they had, so that is all you can do as a coach to see that they have the right mental mentality and the right focus that you need to go out there and be successful," he said. "You just hope the chips fall where they may and hope that they go on your side.”

Henne, who finished with three hits and two RBI, said he knew there was one out and a runner on third, so he had to get the ball to the outfield to score him.

"I was just trying to get a fastball up, so we could get Wyatt (Anderson) the W. He was working out there with four zeros in a row," he said.

Anderson came on in relief and picked up the win, giving up no runs and no hits, walking three and striking out five.

His biggest moment of the game came when the Stars had a runner on second with no outs, and he fielded a bunt and fired it to Henne at third for the tag and the out.

"It was just a huge play in the game and that energized the team," Torve said. "Wyatt was a dude tonight. With two strikes, he attacked the strike zone. I was really thrilled to see how well he pitched tonight."