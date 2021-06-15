Post 22 edges Post 320 on Ryker Henne walk-off home run in bottom of the 10th

It took the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team 10 innings, but the Hardhats walked-off rival Rapid City Post 320 10-8 in 10 late Tuesday night at Dave Ploof Field at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.

Third baseman Ryker Henne hit a two-run home run, also scoring Hunter Tillery who doubled, from third base for the game-winner.

Often called the Battle of the Parking Lot or Battle of the Ballparks, it didn't matter the nickname you chose; it was a battle from the start to finish.

Post 320 shocked the Hardhats and ace pitcher Jake Goble with four runs in the first, only to see Post 22 score five runs in the fourth for a three-run lead. The Stars responded with three runs in the fifth to tie the game at 8-8.

The two teams put up zeros for the next four innings before the Hardhats and Henne delivered in the bottom of the 10th in a game that last three hours and 45 minutes.

"Credit to 320, they came out and punched us in the mouth and played with heart and compassion," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "It wasn't a masterpiece of a game, but the fans got their money's worth tonight, for sure."

Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said his team did a great job from the first pitch to the last pitch.