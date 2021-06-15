Post 22 edges Post 320 on Ryker Henne walk-off home run in bottom of the 10th

It took the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team 10 innings, but the Hardhats walked-off rival Rapid City Post 320 10-8 in 10 late Tuesday night at Dave Ploof Field at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
Third baseman Ryker Henne hit a two-run home run, also scoring Hunter Tillery who doubled, from third base for the game-winner.
Often called the Battle of the Parking Lot or Battle of the Ballparks, it didn't matter the nickname you chose; it was a battle from the start to finish.
Post 320 shocked the Hardhats and ace pitcher Jake Goble with four runs in the first, only to see Post 22 score five runs in the fourth for a three-run lead. The Stars responded with three runs in the fifth to tie the game at 8-8.
The two teams put up zeros for the next four innings before the Hardhats and Henne delivered in the bottom of the 10th in a game that last three hours and 45 minutes.
"Credit to 320, they came out and punched us in the mouth and played with heart and compassion," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "It wasn't a masterpiece of a game, but the fans got their money's worth tonight, for sure."
Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said his team did a great job from the first pitch to the last pitch.
“They gave it everything they had, so that is all you can do as a coach to see that they have the right mental mentality and the right focus that you need to go out there and be successful," he said. "You just hope the chips fall where they may and hope that they go on your side.”
Henne, who finished with three hits and three RBI, initially thought he had a ground-rule double on the game-winner, but was told to keep running.
"I guess it went over," he said. "I knew we had one out and a guy on third, so I knew I just had to get the ball to the outfield to score him. I was just trying to get a fastball up, so we could get Wyatt (Anderson) the W. He was working out there with four zeros in a row."
Anderson came on in relief and picked up the win, giving up no runs and no hits, walking three and striking out five.
His biggest moment of the game came when the Stars had a runner on second with no outs, and he fielded a bunt and fired it to Henne at third for the tag and the out.
It was just a huge play in the game and that energized the team," Torve said. "Wyatt was a dude tonight. With two strikes, he attacked the strike zone. I was really thrilled to see how well he pitched tonight."
Anderson's performance slightly overshadowed the outstanding relief pitching of Post 320's Garrett Grismer, who retired the first 12 Hardhats he faced until Drew Scherbenske hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth. He got out of the jam and shut down the Hardhats 1-2-3 in the ninth, before Post 22 got to him in the 10th.
Grismer gave up three hits and the two runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out six.
“He did a phenomenal job," Humphries said of Grismer. "Him being a senior, he pitched well for us last year and this year. He went out there and did his job, and did far greater than I could have hoped for."
The Stars got to a struggling Goble, the Post 22 ace, early as he walked the first two batters he saw, and they came around and scored on a booming double to right field by Lane Darrow.
Gavin Dansby hit a high chopper over Tillery's head at first for a RBI single, and Dansby made it 4-0 when he scored from third on a wild pitch.
“Goble struggled with his accuracy early in the game and I think it kind of loosened up my guys just to get some base runners early,” Humphries said. “That first inning propelled us to be able to have the confidence and the ability to be able to think that we had a chance to win the game.”
Post 22 looked to respond and loaded the bases, but Stars pitcher Hayden Leighty got out of the jam with no damage.
The Hardhats came back with two runs in the bottom of the third when Jacob Solano tripled down the third base line and scored on a throwing error, and Harrison Good walked and eventually scored on a ground-out by Goble. Post 22 still left two runners in scoring position on, but cut the lead in half.
The Stars got one run back as Goble continued to struggle with his control, walking two in the inning. Isaac Dike cane through with an RBI double, scoring Jett Wetzler, who had walked.
Post 22 got a RBI single in the bottom of the third by Solano, but missed out on another run when Solano was gunned do at home on a strong throw by Lane Darrow on a fly ball.
The wheels were knocked loose in the bottom of the fourth as the Hardhats scored five runs on four hits and two errors to take an 8-5 lead.
Tillery led off with a sing or and moved to third on a throwing error, scoring in a single by Jed Sullivan, who scored on a single by Henne.
Daulton Klosterman broke the tie with a three-run inside-the-park home run when Lane Darrow charged the line drive that just bounced in front of him and reached the center field wall.
The Stars battled back themselves and tied the game at 8-8 on three hits and an error that led two Goble's exit.
Peyton Ness walked, stole second and moved to third on a single by Jett Wetzler. Gobble tried to pick Ness off third, but threw high for a run-scoring error. Rogers walked for the third time and Dike singled Wetzler home. A ground out by Mason Mehlhaff brought Rogers home to tie the game again.
Post 22 post runners in first and second with no outs. But Grismer came in and got a strikeout, fly ball and ground ball to keep the game tied.
The Stars missed out on a golden opportunity in the sixth with runners in second and third with one out. But reliever Wilson Kieffer got a strikeout and fly ball to get out of the jam.
The two teams then battled for three more innings of scoreless baseball until the 10th.
"Honestly, it was who wanted it more out there," Henne said. "I think that was the first time either of us had gone 10 innings this year. Everyone was tired."
Sullivan, Klosterman and Solano all had two hits for the Hardhats, while Lane Darrow and Dike both had three hits and two RBI for the Stars.
"It was a good day for baseball in Rapid City," Torve said. "Both teams competed and both teams had a chance to win."
Humphries said it was a hard-fought and stressful game.
"It was a great game. To be able to have this kind of game against Post 22 on the new field, was great,” he said. “To put ourselves in position to win the game, unfortunately it wasn’t tonight.”
The Hardhats, 18-12, stay home for two big games against Pierre Wednesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. Pierre beat Post 22 9-6 earlier in Pierre and shut out Sturgis 8-0 Tuesday night.
Torve said it was an emotional win and they can't come out Wednesday night against Pierre flat.
"We have to find a fifth gear tomorrow," he said. "We had it tonight, we have to find it tomorrow too."
Post 320, 10-15, hits the road and competes in a tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico beginning Sunday.