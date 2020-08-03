Post 22 sweeps Post 320 to make state American Legion Final Four

Post 22 starter Dylan Richey was stingy on the mound, but Post 320 benefitted from a little loose defense in the fourth inning as the Stars scored twice on throwing errors to pull within 4-3. Then leading 5-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Richey helped his own cause with a two-out single to make it a 7-4 ballgame.

“We were having a discussion whether we wanted Dylan to go out there again,” Torve said. “Dylan gets that two-run single. It made the decision for us.”

Bransen Kuehl gave Post 22 an immediate lift in the second game of the night.

The Hardhat junior staked his team to a quick 1-0 lead when he knocked Kostenbauer’s 1-1 pitch over the left-field wall. Post 22 tacked on two more runs in the top of the first when Matt Hegre doubled in Ryan Bachman and Richey, who took over at first base in the nightcap.

“The first game was a little closer than we wanted,” said Kuehl, who added a three-run home run in the third to make it an 8-0 game. “We decided we were going to come out and play the best we could, swinging the bat.”

Coming off a no-hitter against Spearfish Post 164 last week, Goble backed up his team’s offensive support with three innings of no-hit ball before giving up a single to Wyatt Hunt in the bottom of the fourth.