Post 22's Scherbenske, Tillery sign to pitch in college

"The first thing we do is find a good fit for them. Don't go to a school because you like the bumper sticker on the back of your car. Go to a place that has plans for you academically and baseball-wise," he said. "Look for a fit and that includes the level of play that we think they can play at and that includes D1, DII, NAIA or Junior College. These guys are going to junior college and I think once they get through junior college they will play at a high level of baseball."

Drew Scherbenske, Des Moines Area Community College, pitcher

On why he chose Des Moines Area Community College: "They came and watched me when we were in the Gopher Classic and I pitched really well, and they said they wanted me. It is a really good program and my brothers (Kolton and Tad) had some great success there. They just got a new weight room, which is really nice. I just liked the college overall."

On what it is going to take to pitch on the college level: "I have to develop a third pitch likely (changeup) and keep attacking the zone. I have to work hard and show the coaches I want it."

On competing after his JUCO eligibility is over: "My goal is to play somewhere D1. My brother (Kolton) is going to Illinois State, so I want to try to get to that level."