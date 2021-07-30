Post 22's Scherbenske, Tillery sign to pitch in college

Two big components of the Rapid City Post 22 program, on the pitching mound and in the field, are moving on to the junior college level as they both signed letters-of-intent Friday morning at the team's indoor facility.
Drew Scherbenske signed to pitch for Des Moines (Iowa) Area Community College and Hunter Tillery signed to pitch for Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa.
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said Scherbenske and Tillery were big parts of the Hardhat team this season.
"Hunter has a been a big starter on the mound for the last two years. He was 7-3 this year and 13-3 overall. But he also played the outfield and played first base very well. Hunter and Drew are going to be missed significantly," he said. "Drew it .390 and he was the most consistent threat at the plate all year. They are two big pair of shoes to fill."
Scherbenske and Tillery were the third and fourth Hardhats off of the 2021 team to sign, as Jake Goble signed earlier with South Dakota State and Bransen Kuehl with the University of Utah.
"Every year you lose guys, and the seniors you lose can usually play," Torve said. "That is one thing about Post 22, we have a lot of guys behind them that are coming up that are going to mature and have an opportunity to produce."
Torve added that every year they talk to their players about recruiting and help them along the way when they can.
"The first thing we do is find a good fit for them. Don't go to a school because you like the bumper sticker on the back of your car. Go to a place that has plans for you academically and baseball-wise," he said. "Look for a fit and that includes the level of play that we think they can play at and that includes D1, DII, NAIA or Junior College. These guys are going to junior college and I think once they get through junior college they will play at a high level of baseball."
Drew Scherbenske, Des Moines Area Community College, pitcher
On why he chose Des Moines Area Community College: "They came and watched me when we were in the Gopher Classic and I pitched really well, and they said they wanted me. It is a really good program and my brothers (Kolton and Tad) had some great success there. They just got a new weight room, which is really nice. I just liked the college overall."
On what it is going to take to pitch on the college level: "I have to develop a third pitch likely (changeup) and keep attacking the zone. I have to work hard and show the coaches I want it."
On competing after his JUCO eligibility is over: "My goal is to play somewhere D1. My brother (Kolton) is going to Illinois State, so I want to try to get to that level."
On what he plans to study in school: Scherbenske said he is likely going to study business.
Hunter Tillery, Southeastern Community College, pitcher
On why he chose Southeastern Community College: "I just loved the way they develop their players, and some of the fundamentals the coaching staff have kind of fit my player personality. It was kind of a no-brainer to go there. They told me that they love the way I can compete on the mound and just battle through just about anything and how consistently I can hit the zone."
On what it is going to take to pitch on the college level: "I think I just have to keep consistently pound the zone and make sure I can have all three of my pitches (fastball, curve and changeup) going during the game."
On competing after his JUCO eligibility is over: I think everybody's goal when you go JUCO is to get out and go to a big four-year school. My goal is to try and get into Division 1. We'll see where I can get to."
On what he plans to study in school: Tillery plans to study business management.