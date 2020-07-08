Post 320 earns split during Scottsbluff swing

A night removed from a narrow 3-2 loss to rival Rapid City Post 22, Rapid City Post 320 took to the road to Scottsbluff, Neb., for a pair of games against Scottsbluff Westco and Buckley, Neb.
The Stars opened with a 12-8 win over Westco in a game that went eight innings and featured 28 combined hits. Buckley held off a furious rally by Post 320 in the bottom of the seventh inning to hold on for a 13-12 win in the second game of the day.
Post 320 (12-15) is idle until Sunday when the Stars host Brandon Valley at 11 a.m. and Spearfish Post 164 at 2 p.m. at Pete Lien Memorial Field in Rapid City.
POST 320 12, WESTCO 8: In the opening game of the day, Tate Walker hit a two-run home to help Post 320 push four runs across in the eighth inning as the Stars came back to win, 12-8, in a game that featured 14 hits by each team.
Post 320 entered the seventh inning up 8-7, but Westco’s Porter Robbins doubled to score Wyatt Haught to tie the game after seven innings of play.
Gage Darrow opened the eighth inning by drawing a walk and scored in front of Walker, who hit a 3-0 pitch over the left-field wall to push the Stars ahead 10-8. The next batter, Logan Ammerman, singled and Jacob Kostenbauer drew a walk. Gavyn Dansby then doubled to centerfield to score Ammerman and Kostenbauer.
Kostenbauer, who started for Post 320, went five innings on the mound. He allowed seven runs and 14 hits, struck out three and walked one. Garret Grismer, who took over on the mound for relief pitcher James Rogers in the seventh inning, threw two innings of three-hit ball to earn the win for Post 320.
Walker went 3-for-4 at the plate, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Stars. Wyatt Hunt and Dansby also had three hits each for Post 320. Dansby finished with three RBIs and scored once. Hunt drove in two runs and scored a run. Gage Darrow went 2-for-3 at the plate and drew two walks. He scored three times.
BUCKLEY 13, POST 320 12: After falling behind 4-0 after three innings, the Bombers scored 12 runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take a 13-8 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Post 320 pushed four runs across in the bottom half of the frame to pull within 13-12 before falling to Buckley.
Hunt hit a two-run, two-out home run to highlight the Stars’ comeback on the Bombers in the seventh.
Post 320 led 4-0 after three innings, but Buckley erupted for eight runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead. The Bombers tacked on a single run in the fifth inning and four runs in the sixth to go up 13-8.
Drake Hassett, batting for Dansby, singled to open the bottom of the seventh and advanced to second when Grismer was hit by a pitch. Hasset then scored on a single by Lane Darrow, while Kostenbauer drove in Grismer with a single to center. Hunt then homered to pull the Stars within 13-12.
Buckley relief pitcher Sam Uyemara struck out Walker to end the game.
Junior Arambula homered, drove in three runs and scored twice to lead Buckley, which pounded out 17 hits.
Lane Darrow was the lone Star to have a multi-hit game. He went 3 for 3 at the plate, scoring three times and driving in one. Hunt finished with a team-best three RBIs. Kostenbauer drove in two runs and scored twice for Post 320, which finished with nine hits.
Carson George started for Post 320, allowing seven runs on nine hits over 3-2/3 innings of work. Roger relieved in the fourth inning and gave up six runs – five earned – and eight hits over two innings to take the loss. Walker pitched 1-1/3 innings and allowed no runs or hits while walking two.
