Post 320 earns split during Scottsbluff swing

Kostenbauer, who started for Post 320, went five innings on the mound. He allowed seven runs and 14 hits, struck out three and walked one. Garret Grismer, who took over on the mound for relief pitcher James Rogers in the seventh inning, threw two innings of three-hit ball to earn the win for Post 320.

Walker went 3-for-4 at the plate, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Stars. Wyatt Hunt and Dansby also had three hits each for Post 320. Dansby finished with three RBIs and scored once. Hunt drove in two runs and scored a run. Gage Darrow went 2-for-3 at the plate and drew two walks. He scored three times.

BUCKLEY 13, POST 320 12: After falling behind 4-0 after three innings, the Bombers scored 12 runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to take a 13-8 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Post 320 pushed four runs across in the bottom half of the frame to pull within 13-12 before falling to Buckley.

Hunt hit a two-run, two-out home run to highlight the Stars’ comeback on the Bombers in the seventh.

Post 320 led 4-0 after three innings, but Buckley erupted for eight runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead. The Bombers tacked on a single run in the fifth inning and four runs in the sixth to go up 13-8.