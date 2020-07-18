Post 320 falls to Sioux Falls East, Expos

The Post 320 Stars hosted Sioux Falls East Saturday night at Pete Lien Memorial Field in a game that was made for baseball fans who love offense.
In the end, the back and forth game went the wrong way for the home team and the Stars absorbed a 22-11 loss. Things didn't get any better in the late nightcap, as the Post 22 Expos rallied from an 8-1 deficit and scored 10 runs in the sixth inning for a 13-10 victory.
Against Sioux Falls, East started the scoring early with three runs in the first. The Stars answered with two in the first on and leadoff walk by Lane Darrow and a single by Jacob Kostenbauer. Wyatt Hunt drove in Darrow with a single. Gage Darrow drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly.
But after giving up four more runs in the second, the Stars failed to score in two straight innings. Sioux Falls scored two more to make the score 9-2 but Post 320 answered with five in the fourth.
After cutting the lead to two, the Stars gave up three more runs to fall behind 12-7. But in the bottom of the fifth, Post 320 rallied again to cut the lead to 12-11.
But that was the end of the back and forth affair as Sioux Falls scored one in the sixth and nine in the seventh to run away for the win.
In addition to giving up 14 hits, Post 320 allowed six walks and eight errors.
The Stars also had 14 hits, led by a 4-for-4 performance by Hunt, who also drove in three runs. Lane Darrow went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI and he scored twice.
Gage Darrow went 1-for-3 with three RBI.
Against the Expos, the Stars had things going their way early with a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI sac fly by Hunt, with Tate Walker scoring on an error.
The Expos got on the board with a run in the second when Hayden Holec scored on an error on a double steal.
Post 320 looked to take control with two runs in the third on a two-run double by Dansby and three runs in the fourth on a RBI double by Hunt, who scored on an Expo error and another RBI double by Dansby.
Easton Ogle had a two-run single for the Expos in the fifth to cut the lead to 8-3 before exploding for the 10 runs in the sixth.
In the sixth, Post 22 tied it up at 8-8 on a RBI single by Ogle, who scored on a Post 320 error on Jacob Solano's bunt. Amarion Sailor scored on a wild pitch, Harrison Good scored on another error and Solano scored on a single by Wyatt Anderson.
The Expos loaded the bases on walks to Holec and Kai Jackson, before Sailor unloaded for a grand slam over the left field wall to give the Expos a 12-8 lead.
Good followed with a solo shot to right field for a five-run lead.
Post 320 came back with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run double by Ness but could get no closer. The Stars got two runners on to open the seventh but left them stranded as reliever Sam Catlette induced three straight fly balls to end the game.
Ogle had two hits and three RBI for the Expos, with Sailor driving in the four with his slam and Good and Anderson adding one RBI each.
Kostenbauer and Dansby had three hits each for the Stars, while Hunt drove in two runs and Dansby three runs. Also Post 320 outhit the Expos 13-6, the Stars committed five errors and walked 12 batters.
The Expos close the tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium Sunday at 10:30 a.m. against the Post 320 Shooters, while the Stars, 15-19, face Sioux Falls West at 3:30 p.m. at Pete Lien.
