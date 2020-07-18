Post 320 falls to Sioux Falls East, Expos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Post 320 Stars hosted Sioux Falls East Saturday night at Pete Lien Memorial Field in a game that was made for baseball fans who love offense.

In the end, the back and forth game went the wrong way for the home team and the Stars absorbed a 22-11 loss. Things didn't get any better in the late nightcap, as the Post 22 Expos rallied from an 8-1 deficit and scored 10 runs in the sixth inning for a 13-10 victory.

Against Sioux Falls, East started the scoring early with three runs in the first. The Stars answered with two in the first on and leadoff walk by Lane Darrow and a single by Jacob Kostenbauer. Wyatt Hunt drove in Darrow with a single. Gage Darrow drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly.

But after giving up four more runs in the second, the Stars failed to score in two straight innings. Sioux Falls scored two more to make the score 9-2 but Post 320 answered with five in the fourth.

After cutting the lead to two, the Stars gave up three more runs to fall behind 12-7. But in the bottom of the fifth, Post 320 rallied again to cut the lead to 12-11.

But that was the end of the back and forth affair as Sioux Falls scored one in the sixth and nine in the seventh to run away for the win.