STURGIS — Blanked through three innings and still tied through five with Mitchell, Rapid City Post 22 wasn't thinking about last season that saw Post 18 send shock waves through the state by eliminating the Hardhats at last year's state tournament.
New team, new season.
Instead, the Hardhats chipped away before exploding in the sixth inning for six runs, en route to an 8-3 victory over Mitchell to clinch a berth in tonight's Region 3A title game and automatically qualify for next week's state tournament in Pierre.
Mitchell, meanwhile, will go to Pierre as well, as Post 18 downed Rapid City Post 320 4-0 in the day's nightcap to earn a rematch with the Hardhats tonight.
The title game begins tonight at 5 p.m. at Strong Field. If necessary, a second championship game will follow.
"It's a different team, a different year; we're different competitors. We're not even thinking about it now," Post 22 shortstop Cooper Bowman said of last year's disappointing ending.
Bowman was thinking about Wednesday's 0-for-4 performance at the plate in the 7-2 win over Sturgis. So much so hat he took some extra hacks earlier in the day. It worked, as he finished with three hits and knocked in a pair of runs, also tying the game when he stole two bases in the fifth inning, scoring on a throwing error at third.
"I wasn't happy with me, obviously," Bowman said of Wednesday night. "I got some extra work in this morning, and I came into today and saw the ball a little better. I got a little break in the end because of their shift, but hopefully I have turned it around."
Post 22 turned it around against Mitchell starting pitcher Jared Miller, scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, then pounding out six hits in the sixth, led by a RBI single by Connor King, a two-run bloop hit to right field by Bowman, a two-run double by Jack Sorensen and a RBI sac fly by Jace Caldwell.
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve was pleased with the way his team competed at the plate in that sixth inning, especially coming through with a couple of two-strike hits.
"In the sixth inning we swang the bat like we did all year," Torve said. "To that point I really give their pitcher credit; he really threw well. He made some big pitches in big situations. In the sixth, we had a couple of breaks go our way and that was it."
The Hardhats also got another strong pitching effort by Zach Chiolis, who gave up just four hits and two runs through six innings. The two runs came in the fourth.
Chiolis said he felt like he did a good job of pounding the zone and pitching to contact, letting the Mitchell hitters get themselves out.
"In the past I haven't done that because I tend to like to get strikeouts," he said. "Today, I went at them and hit the strike zone and let them do the work for me. Then I made adjustments, speeding up my tempo, slowing it down, seeing how they are adjusting to me."
After being touched in the fourth, Chiolis came back strong with 1-2-3 innings in both the fifth and sixth innings.
That was key for the team, Torve said.
"Even in the fourth inning, they just hit the baseball; he didn't walk anybody," Torve said. "In the fifth and the sixth, they were big innings for him. That was huge. He kept us in the game and bought us some time to score a run in the fourth and fifth to tie the game and that big inning in the sixth."
Mason Messinger also had two hits and a RBI for the Hardhats, 49-10. Austin Kerr, Peyton Nash and Calvin Hegg all knocked in one run for Mitchell, which scored one run in the seventh off of Holden Jackson.
Although the Hardhats have now qualified for the state tournament, Bowman said they want that number one seed.
"Like any other game in the postseason, it's win and advance," he said. "Obviously it is an important game for us, even though we have already punched our ticket. We want it just as bad as we wanted this one."
Torve said they won't take their feet off of the gas today or any time.
"If we're going to put the uniform on, we're going to play to win," Torve said. "We're not taking anything for granted. We're going to expect their best and they are going to get our best."
POST 320 8, STURGIS 3:
MITCHELL 4, POST 320 0:
The Stars jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead and eliminated the Titans in the second game of the day.
Zane Salley's three-run double capped a four-run third and the Stars never looked back.
Salley had just the one hit but he drove home four runs, while J.T. Kostenbauer led the way with three hits. Also for Post 320, Camden Nayman, Dawson Penticoff, Dillon Martin and Wyatt Hunt all had two hits.
Ian Krump picked up the win, scattering seven hits and three runs in seven innings.
Mitchell pitcher Brady Hawkins, however, ended any Post 320 hopes of an all-Rapid City final as he stopped the Stars on six hits through 6 2/3 innings. Koby Larson got the last out for the save.
Post 18 opened with a pair of runs in the first inning and got some breathing room on a two-run home run by Carson Max in the fourth inning.
Martin had two hits for the Stars, who finished their season 32-18 under first-year manager Rich Downs.
Peyton Nash also had two hits and two RBI for Mitchell, 27-23.